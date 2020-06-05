Menu
Subscribe
Login
Truck driver shares video of a near miss.
Truck driver shares video of a near miss.
News

‘This is how people get killed’

Kate Dodd
5th Jun 2020 2:32 PM

"THIS is how people get killed."

Truck driver Chris Allen was astounded when he watched back footage captured on his dashcam of a near miss recently.

"I was cruising north on the New England Highway at Scone at night and then this car raced up beside me in by blind spot and cut in front of me," he said.

Besides the fact it would have been a dangerous manoeuvre even in the day time, a B-double was coming from the other direction and the car barely scrapped in front.

WATCH THE VIDEO

While he watched the "OMG" moment unfold from his seat, the interstate driver of more than 20 years said he was astounded when he watched the footage again.

"I didn't know it was there at all, I thought they'd dropped in behind me and next thing they know they pop out in front and there's a truck coming from the other direction," he said.

Chris said for all the rush the driver was in, he stayed in front of the truck for several more kilometres.

"That's how much of a rush he was in. People just don't want to sit behind a truck. I can't understand people that over take you and the next thing they do is take an exit," he said.

"We just want to sit on our 100km, we don't want to hold up people, we're on a time restraint and trying to make the most of our time too."

Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        Truckies help to change bad drivers dangerous attitudes

        Truckies help to change bad drivers dangerous attitudes

        News NEW South Wales’ top traffic cop has thanked the transport industry for its willingness to call out bad behaviour on the roads after a truckie shared a dashcam video of...

        Mine prepares for driverless truck future

        Mine prepares for driverless truck future

        News Mining giant gives update on autonomous truck rollout.

        ’Trucking will not pay more than its fair share’

        ’Trucking will not pay more than its fair share’

        News Australia’s governments must immediately rule out a public service proposal to tax...

        ‘Two extraordinary people’ join the HVIA board as directors

        ‘Two extraordinary people’ join the HVIA board as directors

        News Heavy Vehicle Industry Australia (HVIA) has announced the appointment of two new...