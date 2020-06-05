"THIS is how people get killed."

Truck driver Chris Allen was astounded when he watched back footage captured on his dashcam of a near miss recently.

"I was cruising north on the New England Highway at Scone at night and then this car raced up beside me in by blind spot and cut in front of me," he said.

Besides the fact it would have been a dangerous manoeuvre even in the day time, a B-double was coming from the other direction and the car barely scrapped in front.

Truckie witnesses near miss: A truck driver has shared footage of a near miss near Scone in New South Wales.

While he watched the "OMG" moment unfold from his seat, the interstate driver of more than 20 years said he was astounded when he watched the footage again.

"I didn't know it was there at all, I thought they'd dropped in behind me and next thing they know they pop out in front and there's a truck coming from the other direction," he said.

Chris said for all the rush the driver was in, he stayed in front of the truck for several more kilometres.

"That's how much of a rush he was in. People just don't want to sit behind a truck. I can't understand people that over take you and the next thing they do is take an exit," he said.

"We just want to sit on our 100km, we don't want to hold up people, we're on a time restraint and trying to make the most of our time too."