‘This could have easily added to the road toll’

Officers from Traffic and Highway Patrol Command's Strike Force Puma have released dashcam footage of a dangerous driving incident in Sydney's south west and are appealing for public assistance as their investigation continues.

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a truck driver's dashcam captured footage of a dangerous driving incident of a ute and a small truck travelling in the right lane.

The footage, which was shared on social media, shows the incident southbound on the Hume Highway at Menangle, near the Partridge VC rest area on May 9 at about 6.45am.

The truck fails to keep left and the ute dangerously tries to overtake it.

Dangerous driving dashcam: NSW Police are appealing for more information about this incident.

News of this incident came to light just days after two men were killed on the NSW Pacific Highway after an alleged road rage incident.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said while police have since spoken to the truck driver who captured the footage, they are appealing for further witnesses to come forward.

"This event could have quite easily added to the road toll, which already sits at 116 lives lost on NSW roads this year," he said.

"We acknowledge drivers may experience frustrating incidents while they are behind the wheel, nothing is worth putting lives at risk.

"Police are always monitoring social media to identify dangerous driving on the state's roads so that we can take action.

"The fact that we are regularly alerted to these sorts of incidents by members of the public shows that other road users have had enough; they are united with police in their intolerance for dangerous driving behaviour on NSW roads.

"As our investigations into this incident continue, I would encourage anyone who has footage of this event, or even those involved, to come forward to police."

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.