This checklist is all you need to be ready for inspections

The NHVR’s Daily Checklist has been relaunched to assist drivers with their vehicle inspections ahead of the Easter long weekend.

NHVR chief executive officer Sal Petroccitto said the updated Daily Checklist provided drivers with a series of simple steps to undertake at the start of every shift.

“Drivers are responsible for ensuring that their vehicle is roadworthy, particularly if they are part of a supply chain that is busy before and after the Easter long weekend,” Mr Petroccitto said.

“The latest version of the Daily Checklist has been updated following industry feedback to include checking engine and drivetrain warnings and checking all couplings and connectors are correctly attached.

“This guide continues to lists a range of items and areas that can be covered in a daily check of a heavy vehicle. These can be expanded or tailored to the needs of each heavy vehicle business.”

A daily check is a quick visual inspection that can be undertaken on a heavy vehicle prior to leaving the yard, depot or rest area.

“We wish everyone across the heavy vehicle industry a safe and happy Easter, and thank them for their efforts and resilience over the past few weeks,” Mr Petroccitto said.

“A lot may have changed recently, but heavy vehicle safety is still paramount.”

Additional items and areas to check can be obtained from the National Heavy Vehicle Inspection Manual which contains a full list of components and their inspection criteria. It can be found at www.nhvr.gov.au/nhvim

The NHVR has undertaken a number of recent changes to assist drivers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, including protocols for driver facilities to remain open, waiving amenity restriction on all curfew permits, extending supplementary work diary time limits and temporary changes to the National Heavy Vehicle Accreditation Scheme medical and face-to-face audit requirements.

Click here for the latest information www.nhvr.gov.au/coronavirus