Third generation driver ‘rapt’ with trucking

IT WAS, as always, so good to catch up with the always jovial Barry Clarke from Oatlands when he dropped a load off to some “gold card customers” at Collinsvale.

He was driving his new 2007 Isuzu FSS 550 4-wheel drive long body rigid, and had just come down from the Central Highlands where he chops the wood himself, loads it and then delivers to clients around southern Tasmania.

“I spend most of the harvest season carting grain for Richard Ward in his Stirling, but I always look forward to getting back to my wood run, as it allows me to set my own pace, even in the snow at times!”

Barry is a third generation wood cutter and he started going out in the bush with his Dad at three-years-old, and he was rapt and has never wanted to do anything else since.

“So, that means I’ve been doing this now for about 43 years all up!”

Barry also has a collection of old army vehicles at home including a US 6x6 four-wheel drive he bought in the early days to get up into the forest in bad weather plus some other odds and ends.

He added that he is kept flat out just now and has had to reluctantly turn work away lately as he can’t keep up with the demand.

We asked about time off, and he laughed and said he didn’t get a lot of that, but when he does, he enjoys “pottering about and tinkering around, but that’s after I finish with maintenance, of course!”