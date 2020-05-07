The roadhouse open for your late night snacking needs

RONI Hedger, 56, and Bruce Palmer, 70, know what it’s like to be travelling on the road, in the middle of country Australia in the dead of night and have nothing open to grab a quick bite to eat.

That’s why the couple, who own the Border Gate Roadhouse, on the New South Wales side of the NSW/South Australian border, 50km west of Broken Hill, are extending their hours to feed hardworking drivers during the pandemic.

Bruce is operating the van from 8pm to 6am so drivers can stop and get a coffee and a snack or something a little bit more sustaining in the later hours of the night.

“My partner used to be a truck driver and after I worked in the food industry I was a pilot driver for 15 years, so we know what it’s like,” Roni said.

The Border Gate Roadhouse van is open from 8pm to 6am.

Roni said the roadhouse didn’t feature a Bain marie and all food was cooked fresh on site.

“The only thing we cook in the fryer is our chips and schnitzels,” she said.

Meals available in the overnight van include light meals like pies, various hotdogs, toasties, casseroles and deserts and nothing costs more than $10.

Roni said the van had been operating during the night for about three weeks, but they were a little disheartened as many drivers hadn’t been stopping.

“We know there’s nothing out here like this for them and they deserve better,” she said.

Roni said as most of their business came from travellers during the day, things were tough going at the moment.

As part of our Keep Them Open campaign, Big Rigs is highlighting roadhouses who are doing fantastic things to help our drivers.