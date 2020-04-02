The ‘Oz Trucker’ launches No Holds Barred podcast

ON-AIR: Do yourself a favour and check out the new podcast series hosted by Big Rigs contributor Mike Williams.

AS followers of his popular Twitter page @theoztrucker can attest, Big Rigs contributor Mike Williams has never been shy in coming forward with his views on all manner of subjects.

His #aminutewithmick video clips are legendary for their unfiltered takes on the industry’s hottest topics, and others, and he’ll never back down from an online stoush.

So, it was a natural fit for Mike to venture into the podcast world with his new series, aptly titled No Holds Barred.

“Hopefully, as we get down the track, people will get to see what we’re on about and will jump on board and have a go,” said the long-haul truckie.

“We want to talk to people on both sides of the aisle politically, an hopefully have some rational conversations.

“Maybe they’ll be some fireworks, who knows.”

Early episodes include a chat with writer Alexandra Marshall (@ellymelly), his good friend and truckie wife Chookz, and he even hops in the guest chair himself to share a bit about his colourful history, which included a stint as an operating theatre nurse.

Future guests will also include Sky broadcaster Chris Smith who accompanied Mike on the NSW water run he organised to help drought-stricken farmers late last year.

For more information, or to register your interest in being on the show, you can reach Mike at @theoztrucker on Twitter, on Facebook at Mick, No Holds Barred, or by micknoholdsbarred@gmail.com.

To listen to the No Holds Barred podcast series click here.