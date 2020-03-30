The NHVR’s message to you during the pandemic

OUR country is experiencing a health crisis unlike anything any of us have ever seen before.

As things change rapidly, at home and abroad, the heavy vehicle industry is once again demonstrating how absolutely essential it is to the health and wellbeing of both people and our economy.

Whether it’s keeping supermarkets stocked with food and hygiene products or moving essential medical equipment and PPE to our hospitals, Australia’s truck drivers are stepping up in hard times.

Even in these early weeks of the coronavirus response, it is obvious that some parts of the heavy vehicle supply chain will be required to operate at capacity, while some sectors will be impacted by a reduction in other parts of the economy.

At the NHVR, our priorities haven’t changed. We continue to operate at full service levels to support the industry to be as safe and productive as possible. This is even more important now, than it ever has been before.

To that end, we have been working closely with industry and government agencies to streamline processes and deliver greater certainty for operators.

We have introduced temporary rule changes to our National Heavy Vehicle Accreditation Scheme that relaxes the requirements around driver medicals and face-to-face audits. This will allow operators flexibility in meeting their audit requirements as well as relieve pressure on our healthcare system.

Hygiene measures have been stepped up for our on-road staff including disposable gloves, hand sanitiser and social distancing, to minimise risk for everyone.

This week many state governments have made the decision to reduce non-essential cross-border travel to manage the spread of coronavirus. This is not something we have seen in Australia in our lifetime and we understand there may be teething issues.

However, through working closely with governments we have managed to secure a commitment from all jurisdictions that the overwhelming majority of freight will be allowed to cross borders unimpeded.

We have waived amenity-related restrictions on all permits to move general freight and grocery deliveries during curfew periods. Governments have also responded quickly to remove curfews in many states to allow the delivery of goods into shopping centres and distribution centres and, more importantly, reduce the stress on drivers.

All changes can be accessed from the NHVR website at www.nhvr.gov.au. We will keep the industry consistently updated, as things change in the coming weeks and months.

I know that for most people, the future looks very uncertain, particularly given the fast moving nature of this pandemic. With the increased freight task, it is imperative that drivers continue to manage their fatigue appropriately as well as their mental and physical health.

We are here to work with drivers and operators during these difficult times. If you have a question, concern or even a great idea for how we can make things easier please get in touch by calling 1300 MYNHVR or email info@nhvr.gov.au.