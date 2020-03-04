The next upgrade to the M1 revealed

Gold Coasters are getting their first look at what the next major M1 upgrade between Varsity Lakes and Tugun will look like. Picture: Lawrence Pinder

GOLD Coasters are getting their first look at what the next major M1 upgrade between Varsity Lakes and Tugun will look like after completion of the current upgrade over coming months.

Community information sessions planned in the next fortnight will run through specific aspects of the $1 billion project, which will support almost 850 jobs when major construction starts later this year.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the designs of the Burleigh to Palm Beach, and Palm Beach to Tugun upgrade packages showed what Gold Coasters could look forward to as part of government plans to deliver infrastructure, boost jobs and bust congestion.

“The Varsity Lakes to Tugun upgrade will be a game-changer for the southern Gold Coast, the national freight network, and the tourism industry that relies so heavily on the M1,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“It will provide much-needed relief for residents and commuters and support hundreds of local construction jobs.

“We’ve worked closely with the Federal Government to ensure funding is available for delivery of the upgrade as soon as possible.”

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the Burleigh to Palm Beach package, which ends north of Nineteenth Avenue, included sensitive environmental areas around Tallebudgera.

“Work on the M1 between Burleigh and Palm Beach will include a 55m-long fauna underpass running beneath the M1 to connect the Burleigh to Springbrook bioregional wildlife corridor,” he said.

“It’s a delicate balance between growth and sustainability, so we’ve sought input from key environmental groups to develop a design for this upgrade that helps achieve that balance.”

Mr Bailey said work to deliver four major M1 upgrades was powering ahead.

“Work is nearing completion on the Mudgeeraba to Varsity Lakes sections of the motorway,” Mr Bailey said.

“Early works have already started on this much larger upgrade between Varsity Lakes and Tugun, and Gold Coasters will start to see signs of major construction starting later this year.”

Mr Bailey said the flythrough designs released this week showed how intersections and on/off ramps would connect with the upgrade highway.

“Heading south from Exit 87 at Burleigh all the way to Exit 95 at Tugun, these designs show how this project will deliver major upgrades to intersections, including Nineteenth Avenue and KP McGrath Drive,” Mr Bailey said.

“One of the exciting aspects of this billion dollar upgrade is a new two-way service road to be built on the western side of the M1 running between Tallebudgera (Exit 89) and Palm Beach (Exit 92).

“That road will take local traffic off the M1 and give locals much better bike and pedestrian paths alongside it too.”

Almost 850 jobs are expected to be supported by the Varsity Lakes to Tugun upgrade.

Community info sessions:

Thursday 5 and 12 March – 4pm to 8pm

Friday 6 and 13 March – 12 midday to 4pm

Saturday 7 and 14 March – 8am to 12 midday.

All six sessions will be held simultaneously at the following locations:

Stocklands Burleigh Shopping Centre

Reedy Creek Shopping Village

The Pines Elanora Shopping Centre

Palm Beach Soccer Club.

To view the M1 upgrade fly throughs and find further information on the project, visit www.tmr.qld.gov.au/projects