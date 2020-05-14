The National Transport Hall of Fame: Where to from here?

THERE has been much written and said over recent months about the National Transport Hall of Fame at Alice Springs.

Social media has, as is usual, both inflamed and divided followers and lovers of the Hall, due to events that have taken place over the past year or so.

Those events will play out in the future in a court of law and it is not up to this writer or publication to speculate where that will lead.

There is, however, one thing that is more important than any one person or persons, and that is the continued existence of the Hall of Fame.

The Hall is there for all who love trucks. It is a monument to those whose work has opened up this country. It is a place where the industry can stand up proudly and collectively shout, “Here we are, Australia! This is what we do for you and this is what we did it with!”

For anyone who loves this great industry, now – or ever – is not the time to bleat about who did what or when, or where.

The Transport Hall of Fame is far bigger than any vested interest. Those who disagree damage both the Hall and the very fabric of the transport industry itself ….

Lester Hamilton went to school in the Northern Rivers area of NSW.

Lester Hamilton.

“It was near Kyogle, which is Brown and Hurley country. Mum and Dad had a small pig and cattle farm there. After Ag College I went Jackarooing and worked on various stations. The family then bought a mixed farm at Goondiwindi and I was in that family partnership for 10 years.

“My wife and I wanted to do something on our own so we took up a position managing a dairy farm at Katherine in the Northern Territory. Eventually we decided to look for something where we could run our own business so ended up moving to Alice Springs in 2000 and opened up a Brumbies Bakery. Of 350 Brumbies Bakeries, we were in the top 10 for turnover.

“We had fallen in love with The Territory. It’s a land of opportunity – I guess opportunity is everywhere – you just have to find it. We raised our two daughters and put them through school there. The youngest one finished school two years ago so we decided to sell the bakery in March of last year after 18 ½ years. We had a great journey although we’re really pleased to be out of it. Though that time, the thing I always missed were the rural people and the country people.”

On August 3 last year, Lester Hamilton was appointed the General Manager of the National Transport Hall of Fame, taking over from Liz Martin. With the annual reunion only a couple of weeks hence, Lester was thrown in at the deep end.

“A small group of local business people got together with Rosey (Batt, the Government appointed Statutory Manager of the Hall) to ensure that the Reunion took place.

“After the Reunion, it was still busy times and we traded well through September and October and then it got quiet in November and into December. Then the bushfire thing started and January was quiet as well. Talking to other tourism operators in town, the summer was significantly quieter than normal summers, so it was across the board.

“I had no historical figures to go off and couldn’t compare how we were trading compared to past years which makes forward planning difficult. We will build up an inventory going forward.

Chev. Goulds sawmills marysville.

“On the figures we had when we came on, we had a list of about 1,700 names on the membership database. We didn’t know how relevant the list was.”

With no electronic contact details to fall back on, Lester was forced to spend approximately $4000 on a mass ‘snail mail’ mailout to find out.

“As far as renewals go there are not as many as we would like. We were expecting a large number to renew at the Reunion last August which is what they have traditionally done in the past. There is obviously no Reunion this year so we won’t have that opportunity.

“I was contacted by a past member a month or so ago. He is from Tasmania and a bit of a leader in the transport industry. He spent quite a bit of time over the years here at the Hall of Fame volunteering. He is very passionate about the place. He called me up and he said, ‘Look Lester I’ve been wanting to make this call for a couple of months but I just been putting it off. I’m speaking on behalf of a lot of members and we haven’t renewed our membership because we’re not sure what’s going on at the Hall.

“We don’t know who you are and we don’t know who Rosey Batt is. We don’t know why the government’s done what they’ve done. We don’t have a relationship with you or Rosey or anybody at the hall now and we don’t know we still want to be involved. But we’re still extremely passionate about the place’.

“It wasn’t that he didn’t want to be involved, but just not with this management team. He still wanted to be involved in the hall but didn’t know whether they can trust us. He was extremely helpful in wanting to support me but he still wasn’t paying his membership fee. He wanted me to prove myself, which is fair enough, but the Hall of Fame is still the Hall of Fame – that will never change. I understand that folk are concerned but this is not about me or Liz Martin or any one or two people. The Hall belongs to the members, their families and the public. It is far, far bigger than any one person.

“We want members – not just for their membership fee – because an organisation such as this needs numbers to have something to hang our hat on. A lot of volunteers had a personal relationship with Liz and it’s probably my biggest challenge in that this place needs volunteers.

In the hall.

“Thankfully, we are getting some great support from the local community and businesses. When he first started in the role, Lester said there was very little local involvement in the hall. “They have, by and large, indicated they felt they had been pushed away for whatever reason.

“My main volunteer is a lady by the name of Lorrene Rogers. Lorrene is the past owner of Tanami Transport here in town. She pretty much retired one day and started with me the next. She is just wonderful and of course understands the trucking industry as well as anyone. I don’t come from the transport industry but I’ve grown up on farms, jackaroo’d, done wheat harvest, carted hay and cattle across Queensland. It’s not that I don’t know how to drive a truck, it just so happens that I haven’t spent a lifetime in the cab.

“We have the caravan park here of course, and when Covid 19 is done and dusted, it will – as it always was – be there for our volunteers, free of charge. They’ll also get a huge smile and grateful thanks.”

Rotinoff Viscount worked for the Northern Cattle Transport Co. out of Helen Springs.

As well as the essential financial support from members, corporate sponsorship plays a key role in the continuation of the Hall of Fame. I asked Lester if they were still on board.

“Absolutely! Cummins, Shell and Kenworth are all very strong supporters. That support is ongoing and some have actually committed extra. They are extremely supportive of us.

“Locally, everywhere I go in Alice Springs, businesses want to help and support the Hall of Fame, from Kennard’s to Northline to Imparja TV, to the local plumber and auto electrician. All the local transport companies are extremely supportive. If we ever get stuck, they say to me that help is only a phone call away. It’s humbling and one of the joys of being in this role.

“In the run-up to this year’s reunion – before it was cancelled – we needed sponsorship. I approached probably a dozen companies and all of them came back and said yes, send us a prospectus, we want to support you, let us know how we can do it. This was not just Alice Springs, it was all around the seaboard of Australia. They all understand the importance of this place to the transport industry.

“Of course The Hall is closed at the moment and will be until restrictions are lifted.”

2021: “Let’s be positive and presume this will be over by Christmas which gives us until August of next year to organise the Reunion. There were too many long faces when they found out this one was cancelled. We can’t not have the BIG 2020 Reunion so it will happen next year will be as per the major five yearly Reunion.”

I do not envy Lester Hamilton his job. It’s trying under normal circumstances. No doubt he has had some hate-mail simply because he is sitting in the chair – which is totally unfair!

The occurrences at the Hall are not of Lester’s doing. As he said to me: “It is all about going forward, not back.”

The reunion will be back.

You, the members are the lifeblood of the Hall of Fame. Without this year’s event to renew membership it falls to you, the supporters – not of Liz Martin, not of Lester Hamilton, but of this wonderful institution – to renew your commitment to this fabulous institution.

By the time this goes to print paid up members should have received a newsletter outlining events related to the Hall. If you want to become a member or have not joined up, go to the website and download the form or ring the Hall.

We urge you to do so, that OUR National Transport Hall of Fame continues strongly into the future. I am joining as a multi-time attendee and as a first time member.

You are the lifeblood of the museum! Please don’t let it, or yourselves down!