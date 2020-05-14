The fab Riverina Dreamer

Think of a few partnerships that have become part of folklore over the years such as Batman and Robin, Brooks and Dunn in the country music world and of course Ernie and Bert from Sesame Street.

In the New South Wales Riverina, another partnership has been formed between a Kenworth SAR, an FTE Fridge trailer, and a Daihatsu Mighty Boy Ute, which will no doubt endure over the years ahead.

The bringing together of these vehicles by Scott and Tracey Martin of The Rock, situated just to the south of Wagga Wagga on the Olympic Highway has resulted in an impressive rolling outfit which is a regular attendee at a number of truck shows and events around southeastern Australia.

Such was the case early in March this year at the Lockhart Truck Show, one of the last such events held before the show circuit went into hiatus with the coronavirus.

Having made the short trip across to Lockhart from their home base Scott and Tracey were fielding quite a few questions from onlookers about their impressive 1980s vintage outfit.

Originally from Ulladulla on the New South Wales south coast, Scott and Tracy operate Star Auto Electrical, and a meeting at a truck show in 2017 with the Kenworth’s owner was the catalyst for the project to start taking shape.

“We met the owner, Neville Storey (who ran his operation from Ulladulla) at a truck show and he said he was selling the ‘Dreamer’ – it’s a ’86 model with an 8/92 in it and I said we would love to buy it,” explained Scott.

“We did so and then reckon we needed something to keep the back of the truck down so we bought an ’86 FTE fridge van with a tailgate loader and thought we would match the paint with the trailer.”

A proud Scott and Tracey Martin with their 1986 Kenworth SAR.

On the subject of the paint scheme, the truck still retains the Storey Ulladulla colours with its blue and white blend being a real eye-catcher.

“We asked if we could retain his name and colours to keep that bit of road transport history alive – it means something to both of us as we were both born and bred in Ulladulla so it’s nice to keep that link,” said Tracey.

The Martins are the third owners of the Kenworth, with the SAR originally sold out of Kenworth in Queanbeyan, hauling potatoes for Brosso’s of Narrandera. It was then sold to Neville Storey and in 2008 was repainted from its original maroon colours to the striking blue and white combination.

The Kenworth was a regular runner for the Storey operation from Ulladulla up and down the coast to Sydney and across to Canberra on general freight for a number of years. “She’s gone around a few times … it’s still on the original motor putting out 475 horsepower, 13 speed Roadranger and torsion bar suspension, it puts out a sweet note!” said Scott with a smile. The Martins owned an F-Model Mack and had been on the lookout for a truck to update, “It had to have two things”, said Tracey, “A bonnet and a ‘GM’ so it fitted the bill nicely!”

Upon purchasing the trailer, a refurbishment was undertaken including new chassis paint and chrome wheels, along with the paintjob to continue the ‘Dreamer’ theme along from the truck. Inside the trailer was fitted out with sleeping quarters and a kitchenette allowing the couple to be self-sufficient when travelling away.

Which brings us to the Lil’ Dreamer, the 1985-model Daihatsu ute which has almost become as big a drawcard as its big Kenworth brother. “We thought we would get a car to take with us a when we go away to truck shows so Tracy can go to the shops and so forth – we bought the Mighty Boy out of Cooma and we painted it to match the truck and the trailer,” explained Scott. The little Daihatsu fits snugly in the back of the trailer and with its paint scheme it is also a hit with show-goers, “It’s a head turner, it draws as much attention as the truck!” said Tracey.

The couple have taken in a number of events over the years firstly with the Mack and now with the Kenworth as far afield as Melbourne and Lancefield in Victoria and Sydney and Forbes in New South Wales. Among other events, Tracy has been a regular behind the wheel of both the SAR and also Ross Smith’s “Diesel Drover’ Ford LTL at events such as the Riverina Convoy for Kids, with the Star Auto Electrical business one of the Convoy’s major sponsors.

Dreaming Big and Little – The Martin SAR with its little Daihatsu brother.

She has become bitten by the diesel bug over the years, “I’m an accountant, I knew nothing about trucks when we first met – to me every truck was a cabover Kenworth! We work full time all week with our business, but we love it though, we will support anything like the Convoy,” she said.

When things get back to normal, no doubt the Dreamer and its little brother will once again roll out to a show or two and draw a few people for a chat and a photo with the unique combination – with the human contact and interaction at shows just as important a factor to Tracey as the truck itself.

“It’s not all about the trucks (going to shows) … it’s about the people and friendships you form along the way … this is our thing and we enjoy it.”