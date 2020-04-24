Menu
Freightlinx's Lest We, an ANZAC tribute. PHOTO: Jacob Wilkins Photography
News

‘Thank you for making your sacrifices’

Kate Dodd
24th Apr 2020 4:15 PM

THE Mack Trucks 100 Year Super-Liner is a special truck in its own right – but this one, belonging to Adam Hale from Freightlinx is one that certainly stands out from the crowd in more ways than one.

It’s a beautiful tribute to the ANZACs and all our country’s servicemen and women.

Adam said the truck is the newest addition to his fleet and the choice to style the truck up like this was a personal one.

The truck features “LestWe” number plates. PHOTO: Jacob Wilkins Photography
“We have no serving members at Freightlinx but my grandfathers were in the military,” Adam said.

He also said Mack Trucks’ solid association with the armed forces made the decision an easy one.

As well as the number plate “Lest We” the Super-Liner is decorated with a beautiful mural depicting the ANZAC spirit, painted by Sunny from Belair Trucks in Queensland.

The amazing artwork was done by Sunny from Belair Trucks. PHOTO: Jacob Wilkins Photography
Adam said the truck would be driven by himself and a select few.

“We get plenty of people taking photos and giving us the thumbs up when we’re out in it,” he said.

“One guy rang up and said thank you (for the tribute) but I said to him, ‘No, thank you, it’s about thanking you guys (for the sacrifices you make).”

Freightlinx is a company based in Tuggerah in New South Wales.

Adam said the fleet, which is made up of Volvo, Mack and Western Star trucks, mainly transports shipping containers off Port Botany.

