The decision was reversed today.
THANK YOU FOR LISTENING: Truckie ban reversed

9th Apr 2020 1:10 PM

THE Australian Trucking Association has thanked Pacific National for changing its policy to allow truck drivers access to its toilets, changerooms and kitchens.

The news comes just hours after the ATA called for Pacific National to immediately reverse its decision to ban truck drivers from accessing amenities at its sites across the country.

“We are really pleased on behalf of all the professional men and women who drive trucks in this country at how quickly this issue was resolved,” ATA chief executive officer Ben Maguire said.

“This is a perfect example of why the community must remember the importance for truck drivers to be afforded what the rest of us expect on a daily basis.

“When we put out our call this morning to have the decision reversed, the ATA was immediately phoned by Pacific National executives who pledged to take immediate action,” he said.

In a statement today, Pacific National Director of Corporate Affairs, Andrew Huckel, said:

“Pacific National has been in discussions with the Australian Trucking Association to arrive at solutions to provide suitable toilet facilities for truckies without risking the health of freight train crews and terminal operations in our depots”.

He said the issue had already been resolved at key rail terminals in Melbourne and Perth through the provision of separated toilet facilities.

“Separated facilities will be introduced at other Pacific National facilities across the country by close of business today to maintain strict social distancing practices.”

Mr Maguire said the ATA has been working hard to ensure drivers continue to have access to the facilities they need through its joint Keep them Open campaign with Big Rigs, and that today’s positive outcome is a fantastic demonstration of a united national industry.

“As well as efforts from the ATA, Chair of the Western Roads Federation Craig Smith-Gander swung into action to help us sort this out, and was actively engaged in rectifying the issue,” Mr Maguire said.

“Truck drivers play an essential role in the Australian freight supply chain. I am pleased that Pacific National recognise this and are now working to demonstrate their support,” he said.

australian trucking association coronavirustransport pacific national road transport industry truck drivers
Big Rigs

