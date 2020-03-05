Testers needed for Tones Truckin App

Menu
5th Mar 2020 1:20 PM

EVER since he burst onto the social media scene, truckie Tony Fulton has used his platform to shine a light on the struggles drivers face in the industry.

He promotes positivity, change and education to help the everyday driver do their job efficiently, safely and with confidence.

Now, he’s launching an app aimed at doing just that.

“It all came about from my submission to the senate inquiry (led by Western Australian Senator Glenn Sterle) where my two main points were to nationalise interstate transport and to have a mobile app that drivers could easily use and access all access, heights, routes, rest areas, anything to do with trucks,” he said.

Tony described the app as a “road-map system for truck drivers of Australia” and said it would also include real time alerts for traffic (road closures, disasters, crashes etc) as well as a regular radio station and a podcast regularly updated featuring himself and other guests.

But before the app can be launched, he and his business partner, Truckwiz’s Arana McDonald, are looking for drivers to test it out.

“In the next week we need 1000 testers to sign up and give it a go,” Tony said.

“We’re pretty excited and positive about where it’s at,” he said.

You can find out more about how to get involved by searching Facebook for “Tones Truckin App”.

The app will be available on IOS and Android platforms.

