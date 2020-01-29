Menu
Subscribe
Login
Your thoughts on productivity.
Your thoughts on productivity. Contributed
News

Technology hinders us, drivers say

29th Jan 2020 6:00 AM

IN HIS first column of the year, National Heavy Vehicle Regulator boss Sal Petroccitto said technology was having a significant benefit on heavy vehicle safety and productivity.

"Whether you utilise fatigue detection, cleaner energy vehicles or simply make use of the increasingly detailed data on offer across the industry, improved technology is improving the industry," he wrote.

But many truckies disagreed. Some said drivers didn't need to be as  skilled to drive properly  and others said advancements were forcing older, experienced operators to leave the industry in droves.

Peter Jones said it was "crippling the industry" while Bruce Skelton believed when technology failed, reliant drivers  wouldn't know what to do.

Taylor Deasy said technology only meant one thing - a jobless future.

"With driverless trucks getting closer and electric trucks which require next to no maintenance, the future looks terrible." 

big rigs hot topics national heavy vehicle regulator
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        Refrigerated van gives celery specialist competitive edge

        Refrigerated van gives celery specialist competitive edge

        News For Schreurs & Sons, the Maxi-CUBE Slide-a-Side Refrigerated Van delivers on all fronts.

        Women truckies say enough is enough to road toll

        Women truckies say enough is enough to road toll

        News Female truck drivers are speaking out in a new campaign

        Gravel truck rolls on Pacific Motorway at Tugun

        Gravel truck rolls on Pacific Motorway at Tugun

        News Major delays on Gold Coast roads as police shut multiple lanes

        Support for truckies in rest areas - it’s a safety issue

        Support for truckies in rest areas - it’s a safety issue

        News This truckie shares his thoughts about caravan parks