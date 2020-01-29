Technology hinders us, drivers say

IN HIS first column of the year, National Heavy Vehicle Regulator boss Sal Petroccitto said technology was having a significant benefit on heavy vehicle safety and productivity.

"Whether you utilise fatigue detection, cleaner energy vehicles or simply make use of the increasingly detailed data on offer across the industry, improved technology is improving the industry," he wrote.

But many truckies disagreed. Some said drivers didn't need to be as skilled to drive properly and others said advancements were forcing older, experienced operators to leave the industry in droves.

Peter Jones said it was "crippling the industry" while Bruce Skelton believed when technology failed, reliant drivers wouldn't know what to do.

Taylor Deasy said technology only meant one thing - a jobless future.

"With driverless trucks getting closer and electric trucks which require next to no maintenance, the future looks terrible."