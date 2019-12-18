Tassie truckies will remember their fallen

TASMANIAN truckies who have died on the job won't be forgotten - these three men have ensured that.

Jonathan Price, Tony Whitehouse and Adam Hodgetts are the men behind the successful memorial and event Tassie Truckies Memorial Day.

Planning is well underway for the 2020 event, to be held on January 18 from 11am for a noon service at Epping Forest.

This year the committee will be installing 11 new plaques, seven of which are honouring truckies who have died in the last 12 months.

After the service there will be children's activities, live music, an auction and merchandise will be available to purchase.

Showing tributes

There will be a line-up of immaculately detailed trucks on display as usual and a convoy to the memorial wall is being organised by Rusty Grundy.

The convoy will depart Deloraine at 9.30am with a pick up at Perth at 10am.

Food and refreshments will be available from the Caltex Roadhouse, adjoining the memorial site.

The committee thanked everyone for their ongoing support throughout the year and reminded patrons to keep up to date with developments at the Facebook page "Tassie Truckies Memorial Wall Inc".

If you would like to be a part of the convoy call Rusty on 0407358434 and if you have anything you'd like to donate to the auction, phone Jonathan on 0410-323 628.