The Target truck caught on fire on the Federal Highway near Goulburn. PHOTO: Facebook

A TARGET truck driver has had a lucky escape after the B-double he was driving was destroyed by fire at Wollogorang near Goulburn in New South Wales.

The incident happened on the Federal Highway around 11.30am and fire crews arrived on scene to find the truck alight.

Reports suggest the truck may have struck a guard rail, rupturing the fuel tank.

The blaze also sparked a grass fire.

The driver reportedly suffered minor injuries.