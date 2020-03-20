Take inspiration from army and work out with your truck

Truckie Jason Berne's before and after shots after he started taking his diet and exercise seriously.

TRUCKIES shouldn’t be embarrassed to be seen exercising around their trucks or utilising them for their workouts.

That’s the view of driver Jason Berne, who was inspired by his military mates to give exercising around his work vehicle during his breaks a go.

The 40-year-old from Perth said the military was all about “utilising their environment” when it came to their own workouts, so why wouldn’t it work for truckies?

“I’ve been a truckie all my life, I started after school in 1995. I started with my dad when I was 15, I jumped out of school to spend every day with him in the truck,” he said.

“I got my licence at 19 and my old man bought me a truck and when I was 23, I bought my own truck. Back in those days I was relying on my genetics to keep me going.”

While he wasn’t by any means obese, Jason admitted he had “a bit of a pot belly” and wanted to start taking care of his health.

So, three years his mates checked out his truck and gave him a routine he could have done anywhere, and he hasn’t looked back since.

Combined with an overhaul of his diet, Jason soon started to see the kilos drop and his pot belly disappear.

“Then the muscles started to show, and it wasn’t just me starting to notice, it was good,” he said.

Besides feeling healthier, Jason said as a direct result of his new exercise routine he had more of an energy boost.

“When you finish, you’re knackered and go have a shower and then something to eat, but then I get a natural body high and I can drive longer more easily, I don’t feel extremely tired,” he said.

He said while some workouts, like his for example, could seem daunting, it didn’t need to be.

“Even if they just jump out of the truck and aim for 100 push-ups and only get to 10, just take a break and give it another go. Eventually you get to the point that you can do 80 or 90 without stopping,” he said.

“Little things like that are inspiring, you can see your body progressing and your personal best getting better.”

He encouraged other truck drivers to “take the plunge” and not be embarrassed about exercising.

He said half an hour every day would be enough, if it was paired with a healthy diet, and that they didn’t “ruin it by going home and eating crap and mixing Jack’s and Coke”.

He said it “doesn’t happen overnight” and even he found it hard at times to keep going.

“I’d be travelling with guys on the road and I’d feel more inclined to keep driving so I could keep chatting to them, but I would always tell them I’d stop for half and hour and catch up with them later,” he said.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a hard thing to do, it’s more of a dedication. You just have to keep at it.”

JASON’S WORKOUTS

MONDAY – Jason rigged a set up on the back of his truck so he could do pull ups (also called heaves). Sets included mix of pull ups and push ups (10 sets, 8 heaves and 15 push ups).

TUESDAY – Squats

WEDNESDAY – Skipping rope, use a stopwatch. Do 2 minutes at a time if you can. If you don’t like skipping, you can sprint laps up and down the length of your truck.

THURSDAY – Same as Monday

FRIDAY – Carry some dumbbells of various weights and use them for a workout