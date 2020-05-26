Operator calls for more flexibility around Sydney tunnel use

SYDNEY transport operator Rob Woolley is genuinely concerned over the lack of flexibility in regard to the regulations for the use of NorthConnex.

After 28 years of running up and down Pennant Hills Road, Rob is facing up to a new reality, one where he will be forced to use a toll road although an alternative route exists.

Rob's work involves running bulk tankers, via Pennant Hills Road nightly, to gain access into metropolitan Sydney from the Central Coast.

Making up to four journeys a night, the company utilises the facilities on Pennant Hills Road as a 'circuit breaker', somewhere that allows a fatigued driver to stop and rest. This will all change soon, as the opening of the NorthConnex tunnel will not feature any rest facilities for truckies, nor the ability to pull out of the tunnel to grab a bite to eat.

Once the tunnel opens, the gap between direct access to food will be the 244km between Wyong twin service stations and Pheasant's Nest, on the edge of the Southern Highlands.

"One of the ironies of the Northconnex tunnel is that in a time where fatigue management is such an important issue for all of us, for the RMS as well as transport operators, we have been given a piece of road with no rest facilities, that bypasses this well established route that I regularly see truckies lined up at night at the 7-11 for a coffee," said Rob.

"There has been no consideration given to creating rest facilities on the M1, M2 or M7 routes in line with the opening of NorthConnex."

At a meeting held at the Swansea RSL in November last year, RMS representative Pat Doyle pointed out to those in attendance that in 2017, the Road Traffic Act was modified for the purpose of getting trucks to drive on NorthConnex instead of Pennant Hills Road.

This is a first for New South Wales, the first time a toll road has been implemented without a convenient supplementary road that does not cost anything to travel on.

As a seasoned traveller on Pennant Hills Road, Rob points out that at the time of night he uses it, he can travel all the way from Wahroonga to Carlingford without seeing a red light.

"If they could make use of Pennant Hills Road optional at night, to implement a curfew that allows for use of the road if required. It's a stitch up and it's discriminatory," he said.

"Flexibility and fairness is required, as a one-size-fits-all approach is not applicable here."

Rob is also worried this compulsory re-routing on to Northconnex may set a precedent, where other roads could be cut off from heavy vehicle traffic, to direct more traffic onto the toll roads.

As a small operator, travelling the toll roads in Sydney can add up as well. The cost of travelling NorthConnex will be $23.03, with Rob travelling up and down up to eight times a shift, resulting in a $184.24 toll charge every night, for travelling a distance that has cost nothing for the past three decades.

Bypassing the NorthConnex Tunnel, and travelling on Pennant Hills Road will score you a $191 fine (with no demerit points), unless you fall within the regulations allowing trucks on the road.

Rob is not totally against the idea of the NorthConnex itself.

"I can understand the need for the tunnel, if anything it is 10 to 15 to years overdue. It's the missing link in the roads system that Sydney has needed.

"If I was an interstate driver passing through Sydney, I would appreciate the option to bypass so much traffic. However, as a local short haul operator, who uses Pennant Hills Road on a regular basis, I am seeking flexibility on the part of the RMS and Transurban."

Rob has reached out to the RMS and to Transurban with his issues, the emailed replies do little to allay his fears, the responses filled with general information anyone could have found by looking on the project's website.

"I am disappointed in the fact that there was not more detailed consultation with the transport industry, regarding the regulatory framework concerning heavy vehicles and the tunnel."