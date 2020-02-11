SYDNEY BUILDS: Expo talks ever-growing transport demands

The Sydney Builds Expo will be held in March.

SYDNEY Transport Expo is the first large-scale exhibition of its kind to unite all key players and stakeholders in the public transport and road industries in New South Wales.

The event is co-hosted with Sydney Build Expo and CIVENEX and with all three events wrapped up in one, which can be accessed with the same ticket.

Combined, they create the leading public transport, infrastructure and construction show for Australia.

Across the span of two days, the event brings together thousands of engineers, contractors, surveyors, architects, developers and government representatives.

In addition to boasting over a wide variety of exhibitors and speakers, Sydney Transport Expo prides itself on being content-driven.

Touching upon a multitude of key topics on the future of public transport and road developments across Sydney, the following will be discussed during the Sydney Metro & Rail Summit and Sydney Roads, Transport andTraffic Summit:

Spending - analysis and announcements

Government Tenders & New Projects

Federal & NSW State Policy

Public Transport Congestion Management & Fleet Management

Motorways & Freeways: Upgrades, Investment and Construction

Construction Outlook: Forecasts & Tenders

City Planning - Building Cities of the Future

Parking - Facilities

The latest in Transportation Technologies & Automation

Metro - Light Rail & infrastructure

The Sydney Metro and Rail Summit - takes a closer look at Australia's Biggest Public Transport Project.

The key theme for this Summit is: How cities can adapt and regenerate to meet the ever-growing transport demands.

The Sydney Roads, Transport and Traffic Summit - looks at ongoing and brand-new major transport projects including: The Western Harbour Tunnel, the M5 motorway expansion, the new M12 motorway, the trackless trams project and upgrades to Sydney Wharf and Ferries.

Speakers in both summits represent some of the most influential business, government, construction and transport leaders in Australia.

Ron Azzi, General Manager of Rail Engineering and Integration at John Holland will be speaking about driverless metro in Australia; and Stephanie Salter, Director of Future Transport Digital Accelerators - Transport for NSW, will be presenting a topic about the innovation in Transport. Adnan Palamara, Risk Manager at Transport for NSW, will also be delivering a presentation regarding effective risk controls.

WHAT IS THE MAIN OBJECTIVE OF THE EXPO?

Sydney is experiencing phenomenal population growth, as a result the city has had no choice to but to invest in the largest transport infrastructure program Australia has ever seen.

More than $50 billion is being invested in major road, metro and rail projects that will shape the future of Sydney for generations to come.

The Sydney Transport Expo capitalizes on the strong economy and high-levels of inward migration which currently places Sydney at the forefront of transportation industries in the world.

The main objective of the expo is to provide the best opportunity for professionals across the industry to get together to discuss past, present and future projects.

The event enables the industry to educate itself and provides the perfect marketing tool for companies looking to stand out within the competitive transportation and road industry.

WHAT DO YOU HOPE THE GUESTS WILL TAKE AWAY FROM THE EXPERIENCE?

As Sydney Transport Expo is led by education and training, we hope that guests will find opportunities to approach the booming Sydney transportation industry from new angles.

Additionally, for attendees to gain insights from splendid presentations that will be presented by numerous speakers from the transport industry.

More importantly, we hope that our attendees can build lasting relationships within the industry because we passionately believe in the growth potential of Australia.

EVENT DETAILS