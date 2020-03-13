Sydney Build 2020 Expo postponned

Sydney Builds 2020 Expo was scheduled to begin on March 19, however due to the COVID-19 situation has been postponed. PHOTO: Sydney Builds/Facebook

ANOTHER major transport event has been postponed due to COVID-19 with Sydney Build 2020 Expo organisers announcing today the event will be held at another time.

"After a huge amount of consideration over the last 24 hours and based on updated advice, it has been decided that we have been left no choice but to postpone the event," a spokeswoman told Big Rigs.

"Over recent weeks we have been working tirelessly with ICC Sydney, the Australian Government Department of Health and relevant bodies to plan for a successful and safe event.

"We were until recently confident that we could achieve this and were working off external advice and government feedback.

"However, in the last 24 hours the situation in Australia has deteriorated rapidly and we feel that the only course of action at present is to postpone the event."

New dates will be announced by Monday, March 16.

More information about the postponement can be found here.