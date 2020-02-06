Sydney Airport Tunnel closed after fatality

ONE person has died and three have been seriously injured in a crash which has blocked the airport tunnel on General Holmes Drive southbound this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Mascot after the vehicles collided head-on in the northbound lane about 5.40am.

Officers from South Sydney Police Area Command have been told five people were travelling in the northbound while the driver of the southbound vehicle was the sole occupant.

A passenger in the northbound vehicle died at the scene, three others have been seriously injured. All have been taken to hospital.

The driver of southbound vehicle has been taken to St George Hospital for mandatory testing.

There is heavy traffic in the area with diversions in place at Southern Cross Drive and Wentworth Street. The Airport Tunnel southbound is closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Crash Investigators are now on scene.

Anyone with dashcam vision of this incident, or with information which can assist investigators, is urged to contact the CIU or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Motorists should continue to monitor www.livetraffic.com for updates.