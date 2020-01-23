Swedish brands finish on a high

Volvo Trucks continued to gain traction in the Aussie truck market in 2019.

THE heavy commercial vehicle sales industry has fallen short of the targeted 40,000 total sales in a calendar year with VFACTS and Truck Industry Council (TIC) data showing 37,969 being the 2019 finishing point.

It was a disappointing year on many fronts for the industry, particularly after a couple of bumper years, especially 2018 where the magical 40,000 unit barrier was smashed by more than 1400 vehicles.

The 2019 numbers represent a better than eight per cent reduction across the segment with a number of brands falling well below that percentage.

Some of the most dramatic falls were felt by Freightliner (-32.2 per cent), Fuso (-17.5 per cent), and Kenworth (-20.2 per cent).

While Isuzu (-14.0 per cent), Iveco (-13.7 per cent), MAN (-16.3 per cent), UD Trucks (-33.2 per cent), DAF (-12.2 per cent), Mercedes-Benz (-11.2 per cent) and Western Star (-22.9 per cent) were all off the pace too.

Did any brands finish ahead of their 2018 total? Yes, just two and they both share the same home country – Sweden.

Scania, after some supply issues in 2018, handed over 1149 new trucks to Aussie customers last year, a 28.7 per cent lift on the previous year.

While Volvo Trucks lifted sales to 2279 units, a total that represents a solid 4.8 per cent gain.

An honourable mention must be made for Hino. The perennial silver medallists in the Japanese truck sales race managed a much better than the industry average 2.2 per cent sales reduction.

Interestingly, it was the heavy-duty segment that experienced the biggest sales declines last year.

The data shows an 11.1 per cent reduction in big truck sales, from 12,733 delivered in 2019 verses 14,344 in 2018, with Kenworth again taking the biggest slice of the pie (2350 sales).

The PACCAR-owned brand finished 2019 ahead of Volvo Trucks (2239), Isuzu (1518), Scania (1140) and Mack Trucks (1047).

The heavy-duty segment continues to maintain the largest slice of the Australian heavy truck and van market, accounting for 33.5 per cent of all heavy vehicles sold in 2019, ahead of the light-duty sector at 30.3 per cent share.

Isuzu, Hino and Fuso dominated medium-duty with sales down 8.9 per cent.

It was the Isuzu N-Series that again took the honours in the high-volume light-duty market, that’s despite the brand suffering about a 600 unit decline on the model’s 2018 result.

Chief Executive Officer of TIC Tony McMullan said despite the drop in total truck sales numbers, it’s not all doom and gloom.

“2019 was actually the third-best year on record for heavy vehicle sales in Australia,” Mr McMullan said.

“Hopefully, we will see a resurgence of truck sales in 2020 and the potential for a strong result as we enter a new decade.”

Focusing on the December results alone, Scania and Volvo Trucks had plenty of reason to be optimistic for strong 2020 results.

Scania secured 98 sales in the last month of the year, a total better than 44 per cent up on the same month in the previous year. Their compatriot rivals Volvo handed over 179 units and that was a 25.2 per cent increase.

Hino also had a strong end of the year with 512 deliveries (+14.5 per cent).

Kenworth though was again the brand to beat in the heavy-duty market with 217 sales, the brand finishing ahead of Volvo (176), Mack (139), Isuzu (103), Scania (96) and Mercedes-Benz (94).

Selling the most trucks across all segments in the month was Isuzu with 634.