Supplementary record now extended to 28 days

THE NHVR has announced an extension to the time limit drivers may use a supplementary work diary record, as part of its ongoing efforts to assist industry through the coronavirus pandemic.

NHVR chief executive officer Sal Petroccitto said that from Wednesday April 1, drivers can use supplementary records for up to 30 driver business days, compared to the current seven day limit.

“Drivers who complete, lose or have their diary stolen or destroyed and can’t get an immediate replacement can use the Diary Daily Sheets for up to 30 days,” Mr Petroccitto said.

“Although there are plenty of Written Work Diaries available, we are taking proactive steps in case there is a reduction in the number of existing outlets in any state to purchase a new diary.

“We understand there are many current challenges facing drivers and want to ensure they can record their work and rest hours properly.”

Driver can use a supplementary work diary record when a diary is completed, lost, stolen or destroyed.

A supplementary record can be in any format, including copies of the Daily Sheet downloaded from the NHVR website or other written or electronic record.

Drivers are still required to notify the NHVR at www.nhvr.gov.au/contact-us within two days of becoming aware that your written work diary is completed, lost, stolen or destroyed.

The NHVR has undertaken a number of recent changes to assist drivers during the coronavirus changes, including waiving amenity restriction on all curfew permits and temporary changes to the National Heavy Vehicle Accreditation Scheme medical and face-to-face audit requirements.

Click here for the latest information for heavy vehicles movements during the coronavirus changes.