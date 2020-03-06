Supercar truckie has best seat to watch all the action

SECOND HOME: Mark Nelson spends a lot of time living with the team transporter.

MOTORSPORT is a fast, glamorous, exciting and dangerous game. Young men race powerful cars at high speeds, small mistakes have big consequences and constant battles between the fittest and fastest push the excitement factor past the red-line.

Battles end only when the chequered flag falls and when those hostilities cease, when the spectators have gone home and the TV cameras are switched off, the combatants pack their caravans, lick their wounds and move on to the next track to do it all over again.

Like every sport, motor racing does not just happen and in Australia’s premier category, the Virgin Australia Supercar Championship, solid and highly skilled teams comprising tacticians, technicians, dietitians, mechanics and data managers march in lock-step behind each car and its driver.

Everyone in a race team has a critical purpose and in the high stakes, split-second world of motorsport there are no hangers-on; even the blokes who drive the team transporters between events do double (and sometimes triple) duties on race weekends.

Mark Nelson is one of those blokes. A typical example of a motor racing truckie, Mark drives Melbourne-based Team 18’s Kenworth the length and breadth of the country, hauling a B-double set with an incredibly specialised and valuable cargo on-board.

But Mark, often the first to leave the team’s Mulgrave headquarters before each race meeting and the last one home, does way more than haul race cars and spares around the country – at every race meeting he helps set-up the team’s pit and paddock area, works “for as long as it takes” as the team tyre technician at each meeting and, when it’s all over, packs up the truck and heads for home.

On the surface Mark, 58, has a working life most race fans (and truck drivers) would envy, shuttling backwards and forwards between team headquarters and the country’s premier racing circuits.

In relative terms the kilometres covered and the hours at the wheel are modest. For example, last year he drove some 60,000 kilometres to 14 race meetings and a handful of test days.

“Darwin or Perth is four or five days there and the same back, Townsville is three days, the Gold Coast two days and Sydney and Adelaide one day and when I get there I get straight into work,” Mark said.

“It’s funny, you talk to other truckies about it and they think it’s a plum job. Yeah, it is but it isn’t what they think it would be.”

Truck cleanliness is next to godliness in the world of Supercar racing; it is even written into the Supercars rule book so heaven help the driver who turns up with a dirty transporter.

“I wash and clean the truck and trailer before I leave Melbourne for a race meeting and when I get to where I’m going I wash it all again,” he said.

“Sometimes there are truck washes where I can do it, sometimes it’s three hours manual work for me.”

The Team 18 Kenworth is no shrinking violet.

Security is not something most of us ever think much about, but with more than a million dollars’ worth of race cars, spare parts and tools in the trailer it becomes a hot-button issue.

With that in mind Mark, who likes driving solo, makes good use of the truck’s sleeper when he parks up – often among other Supercars transporters.

It may come as a surprise but opposition race team transporters often travel in convoy from their home bases – mostly Melbourne and surrounds and the Gold Coast/Brisbane corridor – for company and security and that works for Mark.

“I don’t like leaving the truck on the side of the road with the race cars and equipment in it.

“It’s not so much theft I worry about, it’s more about vandalism.”

Be honest: what Dulux-packin’ ‘Fordie’ hasn’t at some time thought about laying a Blue Oval tag across Holden signage – and vice versa?

Mark’s office-cum-bedroom is a deep blue Kenworth T610 powered by a Cummins X15 engine driving through an 18-speed Eaton transmission.

It hauls a B-double trailer set that routinely holds the team’s two Holden Commodore race cars, several sets of wheels, tyres and the trolleys that hold them, tool chests, computer gear and the team’s refuelling rig and boom.

On race weekends it also doubles as the team office and drivers’ bolt hole, a place to relax away from fans, media and the demands of racing, a place to debrief with race engineers.

Loading the team’s precious cargo in Mulgrave is a two-day job, unloading at the track takes just two hours.

Getting the stuff out back at base is a bit slower, with the need to check everything before either putting it away, repairing it or junking it.

A working weekend for Mark starts well before the race meeting.

“I’ve got to be there (at the racetrack) on Tuesday afternoon so we can start setting things up the next day, so I leave the Sunday before the race. Set-up time usually takes all day.

“On Thursday we go into the pit garage and put in the walls, floors, computers, pit lane air and fuel booms, the engineering stations and the tyre tents.

“Friday is our first practice day and there are two or three sessions. It’s just routine – checking tyre pressures, cleaning the wheels, that sort of thing.”

Pitlane life starts gathering intensity come Saturday, like Friday on speed with qualifying and often a race added to the mix.

“It’s a hard day. Nothing is cast in concrete and there is always plenty to do. Sunday is the same as Saturday but often with one less practice session and more racing.

“On a typical race day we’ll be working from 7am until 8 or 9pm and when it’s all over we get started straight away on packing up. There’s no point hanging around.”

HEAVY HAULER: Team 18's Kenworth with one of its trailers.

Surprisingly, Mark s not your average truckie, coming into the job late after a career in sales with the likes of Ansett Air Freight, Patricks and as logistics director for a pool chemical company.

He bought a business making truck stone guards and go-kart trailers and ‘relaxed’ by racing karts and single-seat Formula Fords before breaking into the Sports Sedan ranks with a lightweight Saab sedan packing a monster (600 kilowatt) Dodge V8 engine.

About five years ago he qualified for his B-double licence and started driving the Wall Racing transporter before visiting Team 18 team manager Steve Henderson.

“And here I am. So I don’t have a normal trucking background and I wore a suit and tie all my working life up until I was about 40,” Mark recalled.

How long does a race team truckie stay in the game?

“There are two or three guys in their mid-60s still going strong, so as long as I enjoy it I can do it for another five or six years and it is something I really enjoy.

“I’m pretty well glued-on here at Team 18.”