Sunshine State eyes largest-ever road rollout in 2020

Queensland Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey speaks during Question Time at Parliament House in Brisbane, Tuesday, November 26, 2019. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

YOU weren’t swallowing the Queensland Government’s feel-good spin on its roads and transport spending spree in 2020.

While Transport Minister Mark Bailey was calling it the Sunshine State’s biggest-ever road upgrade program, you were quick to point out its many shortcomings.

“Meanwhile the Flinders Highway, a fully blown road train route, remains single skinny lanes and downright an Occupational Health and Safety issue,” Colin Reid said.

“Missed out again east/west. Thirty-year-old 1.5-lane bridges, ridiculous skinny lanes outlined by severe drop-offs, while quad and triple road trains commute daily. When is it time to fix the Flinders Highway?”