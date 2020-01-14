Sunny Coast delivers a whole lot of love to Cobargo

The Sunny Coast Love Run convoy was escorted by a squad from the NSW Police Force on the last leg into Cobargo at the weekend.

The Sunny Coast Love Run convoy was escorted by a squad from the NSW Police Force on the last leg into Cobargo at the weekend.

TEARS streamed from the eyes of Sunny Coast Love Run team members as they passed excavators clearing dead wildlife from roadways on their way south to fire-ravaged Cobargo in New South Wales.

Zemma Butler, who along with husband Matt of Mezz Trans Logistics, organised the Sunshine Coast region's first contribution to the devastated town's recovery, said the three-truck convoy passed burnt-out homes, schools and bushland during the final stages of their 1560km journey from Forest Glen to deliver aid.

The Coast team left Forest Glen late on Friday night and did not reach Cobargo Showground until 4pm on Sunday.

Kelly and Marian Dixon drove the motorhome, Garry Peel the Hino with the coldroom on the back donated by Trail-a-van Toowoomba, while Matt and his dad Rod drove the B-doubles.

The third truck was needed for the coldroom which was one inch too big for the other vehicles.

