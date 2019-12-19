Submissions open for draft plan to boost productivity

HAVE YOUR SAY: Submissions are now open for the new action plan from the NHVR.

THE NHVR is calling for a coordinated approach to addressing Australia’s growing road freight task.

NHVR Executive Director Freight and Supply Chain Productivity, Peter Caprioli today released a Draft Heavy Vehicle Productivity Plan 2020–2025 (HVPP) for feedback.

“This is a draft blueprint for the NHVR, government and industry to work together to improve access and productivity for Australia’s heavy vehicle fleet,” Mr Caprioli said.

“The HVPP has at its heart an objective of delivering safe, productive and efficient heavy vehicle movements for an industry that has an impact on all Australians.

In preparing the HVPP Mr Caprioli said the NHVR consulted with more than 50 groups across government and industry who collectively want to promote the growth of safer and more productive vehicles that are better for the economy, environment and communities.

“Many in industry are calling for greater access and certainty, governments want improved consistency and data, and road managers want support for access and road infrastructure decisions,” he said.

“The HVPP offers a pathway forward to meet the ambitions of government and the heavy vehicle industry and will be further informed through this next phase of consultation.”

The NHVR is now seeking feedback on the draft HVPP before developing an Action Plan which it hopes to have ready for release by the end of June next year.

The plan focuses on policies and activities that are both deliverable under the current HVNL and sufficiently flexible to adapt to a new HVNL. This will allow the NHVR to deliver immediate improvements to access and productivity before the new national law is enacted.

The plan also provides the opportunity to commence delivery of a longer-term, modern access regime under the new HVNL, including mechanisms to support the adoption of risk-based access.

The NHVR said the plan has also been drafted to consider the ongoing inquiry by the Productivity Commission to assess the economic impact of reforms to transport regulation.

The Productivity Commission warned that infrastructure alone will not be enough to support road freight in Australia, and first and last mile funding remains a significant challenge for local government.

The plan therefore proposes non-infrastructure initiatives within the NHVR’s ambit to support and complement government infrastructure investment.

For more information and a copy of the plan click here.

Submissions can be made via email to info@nhvr.gov.au and close on March 13, 2020.

There is no prescribed format or maximum length for submissions, which may contain facts, opinions, arguments or recommendations.

Submissions over three pages in length should include a summary of key comments and recommendations at the beginning.