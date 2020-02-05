Storm warnings for truckies in WA and the NT

PREDICTED PATH: The TC is expected to cross the coast this weekend.

THE Western Roads Federation is warning truckies to be on the alert for a tropical cyclone that’s predicted to hit the Pilbara coast this weekend.

The forecasted path will take it over the already flood-impacted Pilbara region and the WRF advises its members to plan accordingly.

“With just 30% of WA’s roads sealed, the impact of these events is far greater than in the east,” said WRF chief executive Cam Dumesny.

The Bureau of Meteorology said a tropical low is expected to develop into a tropical cyclone from tomorrow.

On Friday, the tropical cyclone is forecast to turn towards the Pilbara coast and intensify before crossing the coast over the weekend. A severe tropical cyclone impact is possible along the Pilbara coast between Exmouth and Port Hedland, including Karratha, over the weekend, said the BOM.

Meanwhile, the WRF is also advising members to check the Northern Territory Road Transport Association website for updates on flood-impacted roads in the NT, such as Victoria Hwy at Timber Creek that was closed due to flooding on the weekend.

BOM NT issued a severe thunderstorm warning yesterday for heavy rainfall over the Carpentaria and Barkly Districts, including Elliott and Borroloola.

Storm warning issued for parts of the NT.

Strong river rises and areas of inundation have been seen in the flood watch area with many roads currently impassable. Some communities may remain isolated for some time until conditions improve. With catchments quite wet from recent rainfall even isolated thunderstorm activity may bring streams and creeks levels up and affect road conditions quite rapidly, it said.

Catchments likely to be affected include the Upper Victoria River, Victoria River below Kalkarindji and the Tanami Desert.