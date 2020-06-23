Stop wasting your money

Chet Cline shares how you can save money when it comes to tyre pressure.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Save over $20,000 every year by changing your truck’s tyre pressures. How can that be!!! I look after my tyre pressures. I run 100 psi in all of my tyres. That is the best that can be done. My tyre guy does a great job. What the hell are you talking about?

Michelin states: “Inflate your tyres in relation with load per axle and tyre sizes.”

All major tyre manufacturers and all Tyre and Rim Associations produce Load to Inflation tables to show the correct tyre pressure for each load.

What’s that? What’s that mean? It is the air pressure in your tyres that supports the load. The correct air pressure depends upon the load on the tyre. Heavy loads need high tyre pressures. Lighter loads need lower pressures.

Why? To get the best tyre life, the tyre footprint must be correct. Michelin states that the correct footprint, or contact patch, should be 230 mm long and the width of the tread (11/R22.5). To get that area, requires the correct tyre pressure for the load. If the tyre is over inflated for the load, the footprint size will be smaller, and the load over the tread surface will be uneven, creating tread squirm, which reduces tread life, traction, and safety.

What’s all this about? My tyre guy tells me to use 100 psi. That’s what we’ve always done. That is as good as it gets. Well, no, that is what we did with rag tyres, before radial tyres. They are different. Modern radials work far better when the pressure matches the load.

Who says? Every tyre manufacturer. Every Tyre and Rim Association. Every scientific tyre research document. For instance, our NHVR released their PBS tyre review in January of this year. They stated that our standard semi trailer rig, with 11R22.5 tyres, should run 120 psi in the steer, 75 psi in tandem drive tyres, and 55 psi in tri axle trailers at our maximum GVM.

Why? Because the steer tyres support 3,000kg per tyre, tandem drive tyres support 2065 kg, and tri axle trailer tyres support only 1,660 kg. Empty truck tyres often have less load than a typical four wheel drive tyre. No one would run 100 psi in a LandCruiser.

OK, maybe this is correct. How can it save $20,000 every year?

A prime mover and trailer will cost over $300,000 to purchase. If it’s working life can be increased by 40%, this cost is significantly reduced. In fact, this will save over $5,600 every year by spreading the cost over a longer term.

Finance costs for that rig are also spread over a longer working life, saving a further $2,100 every year.

Tyre savings will exceed $5,500 per year, because blow outs, uneven tyre wear, cuts and staking are reduced significantly or eliminated. Tread wear will increase at least 30%.

Maintenance costs will reduce by at least $5,500 annually. Over inflated tyres hammer suspensions, wheel bearings, axles, and drive train, significantly reducing their life.

Significant down time, reduced breakdowns, longer service times, and less maintenance costs means the truck makes more money. Instead of sitting in repair shops, or tyre shops, it is working, earning money.

Scheduling is improved. Drivers are happier, less stressed, and healthier. Even our roads and infrastructure costs drop. Environmental damage is reduced. Everyone wins simply by altering the tyre pressures.

How does this happen?

The tyre absorbs road imperfections by flexing, absorbing bumps and pot holes. Over inflated tyres bounce off every bump, hammering your truck and driver.

A correct sized tyre footprint is more stable, spreads the load evenly over the ideal area, instead of concentrating the load in the middle of the tyre, while it grinds away the outer section of tread.

A correctly inflated tyre gets less punctures, stone damage, and staking.

A correctly inflated tyre stops shorter, tracks better, handles better, and is safer. Safer means less accidents.

Central Tyre Inflation (CTI) ensures that any puncture doesn’t end up shredded, eliminating most blow outs and road side break-downs.

Oh, so the cost jumps back up … CTI is expensive, and just another thing to break down.

CTI used to be expensive. Some systems are still not good enough. And, yes everything does break down. But, a good quality CTI like AIR CTI, which is the only Australian made CTI, is tough, robust, and a great investment. In fact, AIR CTI will pay for itself 1,000% over the life of the truck, while improving safety, reliability, scheduling, and saving tens of thousands of dollars every year.

But, CTI is only good for off road trucks and traction. Yes, this is correct. Every truck that gets off the bitumen should have CTI. At the same time, every highway truck will work better, save lots of money, is safer, and greener.

Over the life of a standard highway truck and trailer, AIR CTI will save over $290,000. That is a return on investment of 1,400%. Every truck needs this tool to optimise the tyre pressure for all loads and needs. Take this article to your accountant. Get him to analyse your figures. Every truck needs AIR CTI.

AIR CTI is on tens of thousands of trucks. The above information comes from feedback and customer experience, backed by scientific reports from all over the world. All major tyre manufactures produce Load to Inflation tables showing the correct pressure for each load. AIR CTI has over 80 research papers documenting these facts.

Life is too short to throw away so much money. Contact Chet Cline at chetcline@hotmail.com to discuss any of the above points.