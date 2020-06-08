Still a Catch-22 in licensing revamps

IN reply to your opinion regarding why licencing standard’s must change …

While I agree in some respects to comments made about how we get a licence, I think we need to look at a few items mentioned in regards to the number of deaths occurring.

Firstly, we only see the number of deaths, we don’t see any information regarding the age of the driver, how many years have they been driving, what was the cause of the crash, what the road conditions were, was it day or night and what time of the day was it and was it caused by mechanics failures or fatigue-related issues.

We often hear new drivers can’t get jobs because the employers want a minimum two years of experience, so now we have the Catch-22.

You have to have a licence to get experience, but how do they get two years of experience if they can’t get a job?

Now here’s some cold hard facts.

Generally for first-time driver getting a HR licence, the average cost for a one-day course is around $1200 at a decent training school.

I have seen prices as low as $700 in Sydney at some of the not-so-reputable schools. I’m sure they have similar situations in other states.

In NSW the RMS dictates the rules and regulations in regards to the training times and requirements, all training must be carried out on a one-on-one basis in approved equipment on approved training and testing courses.

It’s similar in Victoria.

So my questions in regards to what is being suggested in Victoria is to increase the training by up to eight days are:

Who will pay for eight days of training if it has to be one-on-one training in a truck?

How much will it cost per day per student?

Will it cover each licence class: HR, HC, MC?

Who will design the training requirements?

Potentially a person could be looking at having to pay up to $8000 to get a licence which will still not guarantee them a job.

They still don’t have the two years of experience and, if they are younger than 25, they still have an insurance problem.

I don’t think much will change except the training schools will make more money.

I would like to see some government subsidies provided to companies which employ new drivers and provide them with at least one week of on-the-job training.

There are many good drivers out there that can’t get an opportunity because they don’t have experience.

Catch-22.