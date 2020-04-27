State and territory aid to keep you truckin’

Each state and territory has a wide range of schemes to help truckies stay on the road.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Payroll tax grants and deferrals

For all West Australian employers, on July 1, 2020, the tax-free threshold will increase to $1 million.

If your business is directly impacted by the coronavirus, you can apply to defer payment of your 2019-20 payroll tax until July 21, 2020.

The deferral applies to:

• A non-grouped business with annual Australian taxable wages not exceeding $7.5 million

• A grouped business with the group's annual Australian taxable wages not exceeding $7.5 million.

Payroll taxpaying businesses with a payroll between $1 million and $4 million will receive a one-off grant of $17,500.

Power and water bills

There will be no power and water disconnections and no interest charged (Synergy and Horizon Power customers) on deferred payments until September 30 for small businesses facing financial difficulty. Check with your utility provider as to how this can apply to you.

• Power Bills - $2500 credit

If you use less than 50 megawatt hours per year as a small business, then you can receive a one off $2500 credit.

Check your power bill statements or contact Synergy or Horizon Power for details.

Commercial Leases

The Commercial Tenancies (Covid-19 Response) Bill 2020 (currently passed by not yet enacted) will introduce:

• a six-month moratorium on evictions due to non-payment of rent.

• a freeze on rent increases.

• restrictions on penalties for tenants who do not trade or reduced their trading hours.

• prohibitions on charging interest on rent arrears.

• the introduction of a dispute resolution process.

• an ability for government to prescribe a code of conduct,

$17,500 Grant

This is for WA businesses with annual Australian Taxable Wages between $1 million and $4 million.

Businesses in this category will receive a one-off grant of $17,500 to assist them to manage the impacts of Covid-19 coronavirus from July 2020, unless you have changed your tax status during the 2018-19 assessment period or who commenced as new employers in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY

Payroll tax waivers and deferrals

All ACT businesses with grouped Australia-wide wages of up to $10 million can apply to defer their 2020-21 payroll tax, interest free, until July 1, 2022.

Electricity rebates for small business

Small business owners with electricity usage below 100 megawatts per year will see rebates of $750 automatically applied to their next electricity bill in June or July 2020.

The rebate is automatic.

Commercial general rates

Commercial property owners with an Average Unimproved Value of $2 million or less will be eligible for a rebate.

Commercial ratepayers will receive a credit of $2,622 to their 2019-20 general rates in quarter four.

NEW SOUTH WALES

Payroll tax refunds and deferrals

For all NSW employers, on July 1, 2020, the tax-free threshold will increase from $900,000 to $1 million.

If your business has grouped Australian wages of $10 million or less in 2019-20, then:

• Your annual liability will be reduced by 25 pwr cent when you lodge your annual reconciliation (due July 28). Any refunds owing will be paid at that time.

• For monthly payers, no payment will be required for March 2020, April 2020, or May 2020, and you have an option to defer for an additional three months (as long as your total grouped payroll remains under $10 million).

For businesses with grouped Australian wages above $10 million in 2019-20, you have the option to defer the liability for up to six months.

Flexible long service leave arrangements

From March 24, 2020 for six months, employees and employers can agree:

• For the employee to take long service leave without the normal one-month notice period.

• For the employee to take long service leave in smaller blocks (rather than blocks of a month).

The legislation is vague about what this means but gives the example of an employee taking long service leave for one or two days a week.

NORTHERN TERRITORY

Business survival fund

The survival fund is a lump-sum payment that provides:

• An immediate survival payment.

• A rapid adaptation payment to businesses impacted by the social distance restrictions.

To access the fund, businesses must demonstrate significant impact, in particular in relation to turnover, staffing levels and fixed and operational costs.

The immediate survival payment amounts are:

• $2000 for sole traders.

• $5000 for businesses with 2-5 employees (FTEs).

• $20,000 for businesses with 6-19 employees (FTEs).

• $50,000 for businesses with more than 20 employees (FTEs).

The rapid adaptation payment provides:

• Up to $2000 for businesses with one employee (FTE) and

• Up to $5,000 for other eligible businesses to offset costs incurred in adapting their current business model to suit restrictions.

QUEENSLAND

Payroll tax

If your business is an employer that pays $6.5 million or less in Australian taxable wages:

• Two months of your payroll tax will be refunded. The QLD Office of State Revenue will contact eligible employers directly to issue the refund.

• No payroll tax needs to be paid for three months.

• You can apply for a deferral of payroll tax for the 2020 calendar year.

Employers (or part of a group of employers) that pay more than $6.5 million in Australian taxable wages that have been negatively affected by coronavirus, can apply (by May 31, 2020) for a:

• Deferral of payroll tax for the 2020 calendar year (if you have already applied for a deferral, you do not need not reapply).

• Two-month payroll tax refund.

• Payroll tax returns will still need to be lodged.

Electricity bill rebate

Sole traders, small and medium businesses will get a $500 rebate on their power bill.

Any business consuming less than 100,000 kilowatt hours will receive the rebate, which will be automatically applied on business electricity bills.

Concession loans of up to $250,000 with an initial interest-free period

A loan facility of at least $500 million, interest free for the first 12 months, is being created to help business retain employees and maintain operations.

The concessional loan facility comprises low interest loans of up to $250,000 for carry on finance with an initial 12-month interest-free period for businesses to retain staff. Any eligible business will be able to apply for a loan.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Payroll tax waiver and relief

Payroll tax between April and September has been waived for businesses with an annual grouped payroll up to $4 million. Employers with annual grouped payroll above $4 million can defer payroll tax payments for six months if they demonstrate "significant impacts on cash flow" because of the coronavirus.

Land tax relief

Individuals and businesses with outstanding quarterly land tax bills for 2019-20 will be able to defer payments for six months.

VICTORIA

Payroll tax waivers and deferrals

If your business has annual taxable wages of up to $3 million:

• 2019-20 Payroll tax is waived. State Revenue is contacting eligible businesses and refunding them directly.

• Returns still need to be lodged but no further payments need to be made.

• 2020-21 Payroll tax can be deferred for July-September (first quarter). You will need to apply for the deferral.

The $3 million eligibility threshold applies to each employer.

Any member of a group that pays Victorian taxable wages of up to $3 million per annum will be eligible for the relief.

Land tax deferrals

Landowners can defer their 2020 land tax payment if they have at least one non-residential property and total taxable landholdings below $1 million.

• Non-residential property includes; commercial property, industrial property, and vacant land (excluding residential vacant land).

Grants of up to $10,000

Businesses can apply for grants of up to $10,000 for costs such as utilities, rent and salaries, and activities to support business continuity planning.

To be eligible, businesses must:

• Employ staff.

• Been subject to closure or are highly impacted by Victoria's Non-Essential Activity Directions issued by the Deputy Chief Health Officer.

• Have a turnover of more than $75,000.

• Have payroll of less than $650,000.

Tasmania

Payroll tax waivers and rebates

Payroll tax waivers or rebates are in place for employers with Australian group wages of up to $5 million, for key industry sectors, and for those with employees under 24 years of age.

Your annual adjustment return still needs to be lodged by July 21, 2020 even if payroll taxed is waived.

Business Support Loan Scheme

The Business Support Loan Scheme provides interest-free loans of between $20,000 and $250,000 to assist with business continuity such as the purchase of plant and equipment, moving to online sales and distribution, etc. Loans are available to those in supply chain businesses and those that can demonstrate they have been significantly impacted by the outbreak.

Energy and water

Water and electricity bills will be waived for the first quarterly bill received after 1 April 2020 for small business customers on Tariff 22, 94, 82 or 75, including those small businesses on market contracts.

Energy prices will also be capped and water prices frozen in 2020-21.

Land tax waived for impacted businesses

2020-21 land tax will be waived for commercial property owners financially impacted by Covid-19 where the land tax is paid by the business owner.

Vehicle registration

The roads component of motor tax and vehicle registration will be waived where the business is significantly impacted by measures relating to Covid-19. Small businesses that suspend activity can apply to freeze vehicle registrations for light and heavy vehicles for up to 12 months.

Remote driver's licence renewals

Drivers do not have to attend a Service Tasmania shopfront in person to renew their licence.

For those whose driver's licences are due for renewal between April 1 and September 30, 2020, this can now be done from home using BPAY through Service Tasmania on 1300 13 55 13 or by email to tes@stategrowth.tas.gov.au.

During this period, new licences will feature the existing licence photograph used on the driver's old licence.

Tasmanians over 65 whose licences are due to be renewed before September 30, 2020 will have their licences automatically renewed for free.

For those Tasmanians who currently require a medical test to renew their licence, this will be deferred for the present time, unless it is for a potentially dangerous condition that requires ongoing monitoring to ensure fitness to drive.

Rapid Response Skills Initiative

The Rapid Response Skills Initiative provides support to individuals who have lost their job as a result of Covid-19 to access immediate support to connect to work or training.

* Information is sourced from the team at Dangerfield Accounting and was current on April 24. For all financial advice, please consult your accountant, lawyer and/or financial expert.