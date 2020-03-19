Star shines bright after 25 years

WHEN the Western Star brand was launched into the Australian trucking landscape in 1983, one of the first models to hit the road was the 4964 Model, and almost four decades later the latest incarnation of the 4964 is still part of the Western Star line-up.

In the case of Geelong owner-driver Tony Sheppard, his 25-year old 4964 is still a capable performer, working daily despite having over four million kilometres on the clock.

“She’s a ’95 build and runs a 12.7 litre Series 60 Detroit, an 18 speed Road ranger and 3:5 diffs – you can’t kill them,” he said.

“I have had this one two years and it’s a beautiful old truck to drive … I also have an 1989 Cheyenne with the big square bonnet, also Detroit powered but it can kick you in the ribs a bit.”

Tony and his wife Rachael were staying overnight at the Wangaratta Showgrounds as part of a hay convoy organised by the Timboon Lions Club to the fire ravaged Upper Murray region of north east Victoria, and when the call went out for trucks he was more than happy to help out.

“I’m originally from Warrnambool and I know a lot of the blokes involved – we did a similar run to Bairnsdale a few weeks ago and when they said this was on, I wanted to be involved. It’s a great idea and helps a lot of people out,” he said.

Diesel is in Tony’s veins, being a fourth-generation truck driver and he has been travelling the highways for over thirty years.

Tony and Rach

“I did a plumbing apprenticeship and the day I finished that I started driving and have been at it ever since,” he said.

Starting out in Warrnambool lumping meat for Midfield and driving an International Acco 3070 Tony worked his way up from rigids to semis and has worked for a few different operators before buying his own truck 10 years ago.

He works the Western Star largely around the Melbourne metro area for Tasman Logistics.

“Mainly containers and some flat top and general work. They re really good to work for I have been there around nine years now.”

Tasman provided the trailer for the hay run which was loaded up with round bales which had loaded at Chatsworth.

“Tasman lent me the trailer – they said, ‘you’re doing a great thing so take one of our trailers’,” he said.

Having hauled pine posts and pasture seed into the Upper Murray previously, Tony was familiar the mountainous terrain the convoy was bound for and was preparing for a bleak view through the windscreen of the Western Star as they entered the fire damaged region.

“It’s going to be an eye-opener when we head through … I have done a few of these hay runs wither through fires or drought and you just can’t comprehend what it’s like – when we went to Bairnsdale I took Rachael with me and she was gobsmacked – she could not comprehend the damage the fires do,” he said.

Upon delivering the hay into the Upper Murray, Tony and Rachael were heading south again with a few more kilometres disappearing under the wheels of the Western Star with Tony content with the job and the job his truck does.

“It’s an old truck but just a fantastic truck for what I do. I wouldn’t change it … I just love what I do.”