Incorrect speedos don’t help truckies.
News

Speedos should be the same

30th Jan 2020 6:00 AM

TRUCKIES have aired their frustrations about the differences in speedometers on the Big Rigs Facebook page.

A Top End driver who moved to Melbourne brought up the issue in a Letter to the Editor and wanted to know why "can't we all be on the same playing field?"

His point was that while truck speedos were almost always correct, other vehicles were not, which made travelling at the speed limit while on a tight schedule difficult.

They pointed out that many cars were in many cases at least 10 percent out.

Driver Stephen McPhee said if "we stood in front of them at work they would not like it".  "All vehicles should have there speedometres made to the correct speed, like trucks. Maybe then this frustration will go away," he said.

But Darren Wallis believed there would never be a level playing field.

"We are considered to be the bottom feeders in everything we do, always have been and always will be," he said. 

