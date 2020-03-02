Speeding truckies prompts harsh warning from top cop

NEW South Wales top traffic cop Phil Brooks has issued a warning to those in the road transport industry after two separate issues of speeding truck drivers.

The first infringement came after police caught a 25-year-old driver doing 20km over the 100km speed limit on the Hume Motorway at Mittagong, in an area known locally as the Dipper at 7.22am on February 26.

Police stopped the vehicle a short distance after the location he’d been checked and the driver allegedly told them: “I was coming down the hill sir, I had it controlled.”

Police said the driver further stated he was new to the company and was unfamiliar with the road, having only previously driven in metropolitan areas.

He was issued with a speeding infringement ($599 fine and four demerit points) and with a defect notice to have the speed limiter inspected for correct operation.

The second incident, on the same day, saw a 21-year-old truck driver appear in the Goulburn Local Court over the weekend, after being arrested for outstanding warrants and speeding.

Police said officers were performing speed enforcement duties on the Hume Motorway at Mittagong just after midnight on Saturday, February 29, in a 110km/h zone when a semi-trailer was detected travelling at 131km/h.

Police allege they took up a position behind the heavy vehicle as it continued to travel north on the motorway, however the driver appeared to “ignore police direction” and refused to stop his vehicle until he arrived at the Pheasants Nest Service Area.

Police approached and spoke with the 21-year-old driver from Western Australia and after a check on the driver, they identified two outstanding warrants in relation to previous traffic matters.

He was placed under arrest as a result of the warrants and was taken to the Southern Highlands Police Station and charged with the warrants, exceeding the heavy vehicle special speed limit by more than 20km/h and disobeying a police direction to stop his vehicle.

In email communication to stakeholders of the road transport industry, Traffic and Highway Patrol Command – NSW Police Force chief inspector Brooks said it should be a significant concern for all in the Chain of Responsibility.

“Same speed, same location. This is a lazy practice which will cost not only the drivers livelihood, but also the lives of those involved, or others,” he said.

“Other COR breaches have cost operators dearly, as these will. Sadly, after these events were posted to our Facebook site, there were many comments either denigrating police or supportive of either practice, or the drivers involved, which suggests culturally this will continue to be an ongoing problem not only for the industry, but for all road users.

“Please consider your own position on this serious safety and compliance issue on our roads.”