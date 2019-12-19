Menu
These transport workers keep Australia moving during the holidays.
Spare a thought for transport workers this Christmas

19th Dec 2019 2:05 PM

THE Victorian Transport Association is asking Australians all over the country to spare a thought for the tens of thousands of transport workers who will forego holidays and Christmas day spent with family and friends, in order to keep Australia moving.

"While millions of Australians exchange gifts and sit down to Christmas lunch, tens of thousands of transport workers will be hard at work in depots and distribution centres, and on the road making deliveries, to keep the supermarket shelves stocked and the petrol bowsers pumping," said VTA CEO Peter Anderson.

"This enables us to continue to enjoy the high standards of living we have all grown accustomed to, but it's only possible because transport operators and their workers are prepared to work through the holidays making the deliveries we need."

Mr Anderson especially called for greater vigilance from Australians on the road at a time when traffic congestion is greater than ever with people visiting family and friends and travelling to holiday destinations.

"Holidays are a high-risk time on Australian roads as more people are heading away to visit family or friends. Statistics demonstrate that the risk of an accident occurring increases for individuals who travel longer distances, travel on unfamiliar roads, are tired or who speed," he said.

"All road users share equal responsibility for road safety, however there are some simple tips and advice general road users can follow when sharing the road with heavy vehicles, particularly understanding how these types vehicles behave.

"For general road users, following simple tips such as giving heavy vehicles adequate distance, not cutting in front, and only overtaking heavy vehicles when you can see that there is adequate room in front to stop will ensure you arrive at your destination safely. And patience - it is better to lose a few minutes on the roads than to lose your life."

Mr Anderson thanked the Association's members for supporting the VTA and industry this year.

"We wish everyone a happy Christmas and New Year and urge all motorists to take every pre-caution to keep themselves, family and friends safe on the roads and elsewhere. I look forward to seeing what 2020 holds for our industry."

