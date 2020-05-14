Menu
Zoey Walker with her dad Gary, who tragically died in a truck rollover last week.
Sorell truck driver Gary Walker remembered by family

14th May 2020 8:57 AM

A SORELL truck driver killed in a rollover on the Arthur Highway has been remembered by his daughter as someone who'd "do anything for anyone".

Gary Walker was thrown from his vehicle, a truck carrying chickens, on a curve in the road at Eaglehawk Neck on the morning of May 4

His passenger, father Mark Noonan, became trapped in the truck's cabin when it rolled, but managed to phone for help. Mr Noonan was flown to the Royal Hobart Hospital in a stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

But Mr Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Daughter Zoey Walker, an 18-year-old personal trainer, told the Mercury she was "the luckiest girl in the world" to have Gary as a dad.

Mr Walker was born on August 23, 1977, to Mark Noonan and Sally Walker, growing up "well loved and respected" in the community of Sorell.

Read more at the Mercury: 'A piece has been taken from all of us': Truckie farewelled

