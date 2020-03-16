Sophie’s drive for success

"I WANT to drive two-up with my dad across the Nullarbor."

From the tender age of four, Sophie Reid told everyone she met that that was her biggest dream of all, and she spent more time in the truck with dad learning the ropes than going to school to prove it.

Almost two decades later, Goulburn-based Sophie hasn't just made that dream come true and become a truckie herself, but she's now an award-winning one to boot.

Thanks to all her hard work and determination to be the best she can be while driving a four-axle truck and dog at Divall's Earthmoving and Bulk Haulage, Sophie was named the 2020 SafeWork NSW/LBRCA Young Driver of the Year, announced earlier this month at the Livestock, Bulk and Rural Carriers Association's annual conference in Tamworth.

It's an award Sophie said she was "amazed" to receive, especially given that she was the first female to win it.

While she said she was surprised, she also said she felt good that she was able to show other girls that "we can do the job just as well as" the boys.

Sophie cut her teeth driving Divall's pink agitator - painted so to raise funds for the local breast cancer charity - but felt intimidated working in a "man's world".

"You just feel intimidated when they [the boys] are looking at you when you're trying to work," she said.

"It's a big thing, overcoming that fear but it gives you heaps of confidence [once you do]."

Sophie Reid was named the 2020 SafeWork NSW/LBRCA Young Driver of the Year, announced earlier this month at the Livestock, Bulk and Rural Carriers Association's annual conference in Tamworth. She's pictured with Andy and Jodi Divall from Divall's Earthmoving and Bulk Haulage based in Goulburn. Contributed

She said the best advice she could offer to any other women who wanted to be truckies was just "do it".

"You can do it, just don't listen to anyone, you can do anything, don't worry about the boys - just prove that you can do it to yourself and that you can do it better than they can," she said.

Last month she passed her MC licence test and was one step closer to her goal of becoming a road train driver.

"Ever since I was four it has been my goal that dad and I would do two-up across the Nullarbor, so I'm still working towards that," she said.

Sophie's manager Troy Cook said she was a driver with great capabilities and had a "natural flair" for the transport industry.

"Sophie has a great desire to learn every aspect of the transport industry and asks intelligent and appropriate questions and takes advice from senior drivers," he said.

He said she was a popular member of the Divall's fleet and was extremely well-liked and respected by her peers.

"She is passionate about her work and is results driven," he said.

"Sophie is ambitious and has displayed this by way of her progress and advancement within the company."

Divall's Earthmoving and Bulk Haulage HR support manager Valerie Roberts said Sophie worked very hard and was a deserving recipient of the title.

"We are extremely proud of her for winning, she works very hard and we were very pleased with her results when she was driving the pink truck," Ms Roberts said.

"She made the job her own and ended up raising $15k. She does a great job, we used to have a lot of people ringing up and saying 'can we have the pink truck girl?'

Ms Roberts said even though Sophie didn't realise it, she was a great mentor for others who worked at Divall's.

"They will ring her for advice," she said.

"We are very proud to have her here on the books."