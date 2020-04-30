Menu
Nathan Mann, left, and Brendan Woodcroft have rebranded but still delivering the same service the old man was legendary for.
News

Son keeps dad’s legacy alive with rebranded workshop

30th Apr 2020 6:00 AM

BRENDAN Woodcroft didn’t have to think too long about taking over the tools at his old man’s Queensland workshop when the opportunity came up.

As Brendan, 31, sees it, his legendary father Craig Woodcroft, 59, had built up too much of a reputation at DDEC Detroit Specialists in Coopers Plains to let that name, and all the goodwill that came with it, follow him into retirement.

“Craig’s legacy he’s left behind is just awesome – everyone knows who he is – and I wasn’t ready to let that go,” said Brendan.

So, Brendan roped in former DDEC apprentice Nathan Mann, 22, as a business partner, rebranded as DDEC Australia, and took the plunge, officially opening the new venture on March 9.

Craig Woodcroft.
Brendan admits the timing wasn’t the greatest with the coronavirus now impacting certain industry sectors, but with just himself and Nathan on the tools, they’re keeping costs down in the short-term.

An in-school apprentice for his father, Brendan said he’s inherited the same work ethic that Craig installed in him from an early age.

“When I started as the boss’s son, it could have gone one of two ways; really easy, or really hard and I got the hard way,” laughs Brendan.

“I copped it my whole apprenticeship, but looking back, I’m happy I was treated like that. It made me a better mechanic really.”

