Livestock, Bulk and Rural Carriers Association (LBRCA) 2020 Annual Conference
News

Shining lights on rural needs

24th Feb 2020 6:00 AM

KEY issues on the Livestock, Bulk and Rural Carriers Associations agenda at its annual conference include a focus on local roads, health and wellbeing in the transport industry and the review of the National Heavy Vehicle National Law.

More than 200 stakeholders including transport operators and drivers, customers, industry suppliers and regulators will attend the 2020 conference from March 5 to 7 in Tamworth in New South Wales.

They will come together to discuss regional road freight challenges and work towards a solution.

Member for Tamworth and Minister for Better Regulation and Innovation Kevin Anderson will attend, alongside senior executives from Transport for NSW and the National Heavy Regulator.

A large indoor trade exhibition with more than 30 exhibitors will be showcased, including new state of the art technology and products such as the latest and greatest in new vehicle designs.

The program incorporates a good mix of industry and social events, including a gala dinner, annual auction, Young Driver of the Year Award presentation and a tour of local attractions for the partners of conference delegates.

The LBRCA is leading the charge for regional trucking and the annual conference is an opportunity the industry can’t afford to miss.

Registration is now open and available online www.lbrca.org.au.

