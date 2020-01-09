Menu
Subscribe
Login
Truck and Machinery Show
Truck and Machinery Show
News

Shine up your rigs for this weekend's Geelong Truck Show

9th Jan 2020 11:03 AM

THIS weekend plays host to one of the biggest and best displays of classic trucks, tractors, cars, and heavy machinery in the state.

The Geelong Classic Truck and Machinery Show, to be held at 79 Breakwater Rd on Saturday and Sunday, is tipped to attract up to 4000 enthusiasts.

The event, which is renowned for having the biggest and best display of restored working vintage machinery and tractors in Australia, attracts people from all over the country and even quite a few enthusiasts from overseas.

Tickets cost $10 for adults and children under 15 are free.

Admission is free for exhibitors and camping is available (also free for exhibitors).

READ MORE AT THE GEELONG ADVERTISER

geelong geelong truck show truck show victoria
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        Townsville truckie gets $500k compo for a dodgy seat

        Townsville truckie gets $500k compo for a dodgy seat

        News A truckie who suffered a prolapsed spinal disk and ongoing back pain due to a dodgy driver’s seat has been awarded compensation.

        Drivers make formal submissions to FWC

        Drivers make formal submissions to FWC

        News Tired of being short-changed on long-hauls, a group of drivers is lobbying the Fair...

        Trucksmart goes from strength to strength

        Trucksmart goes from strength to strength

        News AFTERMARKET truck parts supplier Trucksmart has big plans for the new year, moving...

        Farmers’ smiles made it worth it says selfless truckie

        Farmers’ smiles made it worth it says selfless truckie

        News THIS is good news - it’s about our industry stepping up and giving