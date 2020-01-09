Shine up your rigs for this weekend's Geelong Truck Show

THIS weekend plays host to one of the biggest and best displays of classic trucks, tractors, cars, and heavy machinery in the state.

The Geelong Classic Truck and Machinery Show, to be held at 79 Breakwater Rd on Saturday and Sunday, is tipped to attract up to 4000 enthusiasts.

The event, which is renowned for having the biggest and best display of restored working vintage machinery and tractors in Australia, attracts people from all over the country and even quite a few enthusiasts from overseas.

Tickets cost $10 for adults and children under 15 are free.

Admission is free for exhibitors and camping is available (also free for exhibitors).

READ MORE AT THE GEELONG ADVERTISER