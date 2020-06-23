Shift salutes Big Rigs

SPONSORED CONTENT

The year 2020 has been a turbulent year that no one could have predicted or wanted. Starting with the fires throughout Australia, COVID-19-19, protests in all capital cities and finally the end of an era with the closure of Big Rigs.

We all know by now that Big Rigs is running its last edition, and this will leave a big hole for a lot of drivers who rely on the paper for its quality articles and driver perspectives.

Big Rigs have been a huge supporter of Shift Training and we have enjoyed a great relationship over many years, so from all the team at Shift I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all the dedicated people who have helped make Big rigs an integral part of a drivers life. The road can get lonely and a Big Rigs by your side always seemed to help pass the time.

Having said that, as we move out of COVID-19 restrictions or possibly back into restrictions (who knows) one thing remains certain, and that is the transport industry and in particular the drivers should hold their heads up high and know that they are an essential service and an important part of the Australian identity. As the saying goes, without trucks Australia stops – Shift salutes you all.

As a professional driver and trainer, I would encourage you all to complete your pre starts, stay fit and healthy for work and manage your fatigue. The events of the last 6 months have had an adverse impact on the mental health of some drivers – so ensure that you reach out, speak up and know that you’re not alone and that help is available.

The road ahead for Shift Training is upwards and onwards. We are open and ready for business, with safety measures in place.

As a bonus, TMR has reinstated heavy vehicle driving tests, so everyone who wants or needs a licence can apply for one.

Our program funded by the NHVR “4 points of contact” is moving online and will be readily available to all Queenslander’s within the next month or so. Another big move for Shift is our BFM course scheduled for online delivery by the end of June.

So, if you’re looking to “get you truck licence”, upgrade and existing licence or need driver assessments for your fleet, Shift has it all covered, from MR through to MC. We also offer driving instructor courses for both car and heavy vehicles for those who want a career change.

A sad goodbye to Big Rigs and a big hello to a safe and brighter future for all.