Shiells of the South-West

Peter Shiells heads a line of trucks into Corryong on the hay run

”You just put your hand up and do what you need to do,” said Peter Shiells as he leant against the bull bar of his Freightliner Coronado.

Along with 83 other trucks, Peter and his Freightliner were part of the Timboon Lions Club hay relief convoy to the fire affected Corryong area in early February.

Transport, and in particular livestock cartage has been in the Shiells family operation for many years with Peter a third-generation owner-driver working a wide geographical area from his base at Woolsthorpe in southwestern Victoria.

After leaving school, Peter first took to the road in a Mercedes Benz 1418 as part of his father Arthur’s operation.

“I got my licence at 19 and started in the ‘Benz and thought I was king of the road! Then I graduated to an International 3070 and then a Louisville,” he said.

After a few years Peter took the plunge himself purchasing an International S-Line, and along the way has owned a few different makes and models before taking on the Freightliner six years ago, with his favoured truck in times past an International Transtar.

”You can’t beat the old Transtar, it was a beautiful truck that one,” he said.

The Freightliner Peter drives today is a long way removed from that 1418 Mercedes, sporting a Detroit DD15 rated at 560 horsepower which is well suited to the task.

“I have done about 670,000k’s in it and I’m pretty happy with it and the service I get off ISR in Geelong has been terrific,” he said.

Peter Shiells with his Freightliner Coronado

Flexibility is the key to the operation as Peter explained:

“We are livestock orientated but flexible, we go where the business takes us.

“At Woolsthorpe we are on the boundary between the dairy country to the south and the beef/sheep producers to the north so you can do anything – we have a 4 x2 and 2x1 stock crates along with a drop-deck and a flat-top trailers.”

Given the nature of livestock haulage, Peter has covered a fair bit of the country beyond the southwest.

“We run a lot of livestock from Warrnambool through to Melbourne but last year we did a lot of drought stock out of New South Wales up around Tamworth last year.

“I have been across to Adelaide but haven’t been over the Nullarbor yet but it’s something I still want to do!” he said.

The Corryong trip was the second such one to fire affected areas organised by the Timboon Lions Club who have been doing hay runs for a number of years.

“Back in 1995 we did a heap of hay up to Texas and Warwick in Queensland out of Timboon and 25 of those original operators are on this run also so it’s been a bit of a reunion doing this – it’s been a great season down home so every farmer has had some hay to donate,” he said.

Beyond pedalling the Freightliner around the countryside Peter is involved within the industry as a Western District delegate to the Livestock and Rural Transporters Association of Victoria and also involved in a mental health initiative called ‘Lets Talk’.

“We have a program down home called ‘Lets Talk’, it is western-district based campaign aimed at men’s mental health and out of that we put together the Aussie Truckers Calendar where all profits are donated to the campaign,” he said.

The Shiells operation is also one of the sponsors of the ever-popular annual Heywood Truck Show, “You’re always kept busy doing something!” he said with a smile.

In his spare time Peter takes in a few truck shows with one of his late father’s trucks, a 1974 Atkinson.

Arthur Shiells 1974 Atkinson is back in the family and a truck show regular

“Dad had Bedfords, C-Line and AA Inters and so forth, he sold the Atkinson just before he passed away but I bought it back off the fella he sold it to.

“I got it painted up again in his colours and we go to a few shows around the place with it, it’s a single-drive with a 6/71 GM … she’s a real bird scarer!” he grinned.

“Arthur’s contribution to road transport was acknowledged in 2018 with his induction to the South West Road Transport Wall of Legends.

With 30 years in the business of hauling livestock and hay and all his extra-curricular activities, Peter also has his eye on the future with his four-year old grandson Kayden in mind.

“He might take the wheel one day …. but I have been told I might have to wait a few years yet,” he laughed.

But for the meantime he is content with his work and his trucking operation.

”It’s a good life and I enjoy it,” he said. .