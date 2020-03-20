Shell Rimula range boosts efficiency, slashes costs

FLEET BOOST: With more than 120 trucks at Crawfords Freightlines, time-savings with oil changes can make a massive difference to the bottom line. INSET: The Shell Rimula range is paying dividends.

FLEET BOOST: With more than 120 trucks at Crawfords Freightlines, time-savings with oil changes can make a massive difference to the bottom line. INSET: The Shell Rimula range is paying dividends.

When Josh Conners, the national maintenance manager at Crawfords Freightlines, tells you a product line has worked wonders on just about every level, it pays to listen.

Josh has 20 mechanics under his care looking after 600 assets - 123 of those are big rigs - across five busy workshops along the eastern seaboard and is always looking for ways to improve efficiencies and workplace safety for his expert team.

Since Crawfords made the switch to using Shell Rimula in their engines and the full suite of lubricants from Viva Energy around a year ago, Sandgate-based Josh hasn't looked back.

On the score of the bottom line alone, Josh estimates Viva Energy has saved the company $40,000 a year on streamlining the range of oils and lubricants they use across the fleet.

But it's in the day-to-day running of the workshops that Josh has really noticed the biggest difference.

"More than anything it's made it a lot cleaner," said Josh, who no longer stresses when the inspectors from EPA, Work Cover and the like do their regular rounds of his sites.

Thanks to the two ESOC machines that Viva Energy supplied as part of their sign-on deal, the concerns Josh used to have around burns and spills, are a headache of the past.

When the engine comes in for a service, the mechanics now just clip on the ESOC unit and it draws out the waste oil into a contamination tank, without any threat of spillage.

"You then select how many litres you want to put back into the engine, and it will pump it back in while priming the filter."

Josh estimates the new process has resulted in a 15% saving in service times alone.

"That doesn't sound like much but when you're doing 1200 oil changes a year, it does add up on the wages' side, especially when you're a family company."

Josh has been so impressed with the two ESOC machines in play, he said Crawfords, one of the largest privately-owned end-to-end freight companies in Australia, will more than likely invest in a third in the near future.

He's also thrilled with the storage spin-offs. With the ESOC's on site, it means less clean-up and drums lying around to cause unnecessary clutter and potential hazards for the team.

Josh said the industry-leading technical and sales support is another reason he hasn't regretted making the switch to Viva Energy.

"It's been just outstanding with Shell - you couldn't ask for better."

Nick Lubransky, transport marketing manager for Viva Energy and Shell lubricant macro distributor for Australia, is rapt to hear that the switch has been such a game-changer for Josh and the team at Crawford Freightlines.

"Shell has great reputation for high quality products, but also what else we can deliver around productivity, and ensuring the workshop can run as cheaply and efficiently as possible," he said.