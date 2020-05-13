Sharpy’s fight to stay open for truckies

SPREAD the word – Sharpy’s Chinchilla has gone above and beyond to fight to stay open to provide for truckies during the pandemic.

Sharpy’s cafe owner Charlene Rogers said when COVID-19 restrictions were first rolled out in mid-March, it was vital to her that she be able to provide drivers with the option of dine in.

“If they are run into the ground because they haven’t been able to get out of their vehicles, living of fast food and hot boxes, they are running their own health risk which then for me comes back on the country that hasn’t looked after them,” she told The Chinchilla News.

“If they stop running and they can’t maintain their own health and fatigue, then nothing gets moved around the country and that would be worse that a lockdown, it’s no produce or supplies – if they stop the country stops.”

Mrs Rogers said she fought to have her business classified as a truck stop and enlisted the help of Assistant Minister for Road Safety and Freight Transport Scott Buchholz.

She said now she gets a lot of truck drivers stopping for a feed.

“They spread the word that I went above and beyond the legislation to get classed as a truck driver rest facility.”

Mr Buchholz told the Chinchilla News the safety of truck drivers at this difficult time was a key consideration of Government.

“We want to make sure our truckies are safe, both in terms of fatigue management and their risk of exposure to COVID-19 and this exemption gets that balance right.

“With this exemption now in place, I do ask that facilities that can open per the social distancing and hygiene requirements of this new exemption do so.”

COVID-19 restrictions are set to ease in Queensland from Saturday, May 16, with Stage 1 allowing a maximum of 10 patrons at one time to dine in at restaurants, pubs, clubs RSLs and cafes.

Stage 2, to happen on Saturday, June 13, will allow for 20 patrons.