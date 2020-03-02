Share your insight into road transport with NHVR

The NHVR wants your input. (AAP Image / Robert Pozo).

THE National Heavy Vehicle Regulator has released a survey into how the heavy vehicle industry and supply chain is tackling their safety responsibilities.

NHVR chief executive officer Sal Petroccitto told today’s Victorian Trucking Association conference that the online safety survey would allow the NHVR to continue to develop programs to support operators to meet their safety duties.

“We are continually pursuing programs to improve heavy vehicle safety,” Mr Petroccitto said.

“The past 18 months has seen significant changes with the introduction of safety duties provisions in the Heavy Vehicle National Law, and we want to understand how these changes have impacted everyday safety practices.

“We want to hear from everyone across the heavy vehicle supply chain — including directors, operators, drivers, loaders, consignors and beyond — about what steps they are taking to manage heavy vehicle safety.

“What we learn from the survey will help us decide how best to direct our efforts further boost safety.”

The NHVR released a range of templates and information through Safety Management Systems in 2018 and endorsed the Registered Industry Code of Practice last year.

This follow changes to Chain of Responsibility laws in October 2018.

The survey is voluntary and responses are confidential. It will be conducted by independent research company Insync and take about 10 minutes to complete.

Operators can complete the survey before until 31 March.

Start survey here