Shane’s nickname sticks like glue

KIWI Shane Colletts is based in Townsville and drives a Kenworth T408 for giant company Mendi.

“I have been in Australia since 2002 and have driven trucks in New Zealand and over here for 30 years,” he said.

Aged 50 Shane said his nickname which has stuck like glue is “Shady”.

“For many years in New Zealand I carted logs for McCarthy Transport and I meet lots of Aussie drivers who are from over there. Some I went to school with,” he said.

Shane was carrying dirt which had been dug up from a drainage construction area in Townsville.

Much travelled Shane used to like stopping at the Ginger’s Roadhouse in Western Australia and he barracks for the North Queensland Cowboys in the NRL.

“I played rugby union when I was a young bloke in New Zealand,” he said.

When he gets time off, Shane loves playing his guitar and riding a Harley motorbike.