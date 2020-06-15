Shane says Strzelecki is one of the worst roads

YOUNG South Australian driver Shane Turner was in far off North Queensland and halfway through a six day return journey when Big Rigs saw him on the outskirts of Townsville.

The 34-year-old Shane works for AJ & AJ Ailmore which is based at Windsor in South Oz and drives a Kenworth 909 powered by a 600hp Cummins motor with an 18 speed gearbox.

Friendly Shane was under the bonnet checking the oil when I met up with him along the Port Access Road into Townsville.

“I brought up copper from Roxby Downs in South Australia to the Townsville Refineries,” he said.

Shane had a backload of copper moulds to transport back to his home State.

A truckie for the past eight years, Shane went to school in Adelaide and his first job as a truckie was driving a Scania transporting homes.

“I have been with this company for more than four years and they are a good mob to work for,” he said.

“I have driven in every Australian State except Tasmania and also the Northern Territory so I have seen many places.”

A committed family man who is married with two young boys – Blake (aged four) and Brodie (18 months), Shane was with them at home on a Sunday morning when I phoned him to get some more information.

“I love being with family and the boys,” he said.

Shane is a wealth of knowledge about the road transport industry which he has gleaned during his extensive travels.

I asked Shane to nominate which was the worst road he had been along during his time on the highways and byways.

“It is without a doubt the Strzelecki Track in South Australia between Lyndhurst and Moomba,” he said.

“It is very rough and a nightmare to drive.”

His favourite roadhouse is a new one at Northam in Western Australia which he reckons is wonderful.

“I walked in there and thought I was in a hotel and it is excellent for us drivers,” he said.

Shane said he couldn’t offer an opinion on suitable rest areas for truckies.

“I just pull up wherever I can,” he said.

On his travels Shane enjoys a variety of meals cooked on his gas burner or microwave oven.

“I even make my own coffee and toasted sandwiches,” he said.

Outside work Shane enjoys fishing around Adelaide, camping and hunting.

“I drop a fishing line in wherever I can and like the relaxation associated with it. Although I don’t catch much,” he said.

A supporter of the Adelaide Crows in the AFL, Shane hopes they can return to the glory days of winning successive premierships in seasons 1997 and 98.

Shane said he was happy to come across other young drivers.

“I am making truck driving my career and the only down side are being away from home often for long periods and the 24 hour fatigue breaks,” he said.