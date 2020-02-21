Shaen is going in to bat for mental health

SMALL fleet owner Shaen Haydon is putting his fists up and going into bat for the fight against mental health by raising money for Beyond Blue.

Based in Townsville, Shaen runs Haydon Enterprises which has three Nissan UD and two Isuzu trucks.

“We mainly cart for Elgas Limited and currently employing 11 blokes and one lady across the depot and trucks,” he said.

I came across Shaen at the Goldfield Ashes Cricket carnival in Charters Towers on January 25 when he lined up for the Weipa Crocs XI in B-2 grade.

“I’ll be entering the Fight Four A Cause Charity Boxing Matches to be held at RSL Stadium in October. I am raising money and awareness for the Beyond Blue Organisation. My goals is to raise $15,000,” he said.

A couple of female Weipa Crocs supporters walked around the oval where the team played at the Goldfield Ashes with a collection tin.

Weipa Crocs won the B-2 division at the Ashes and $1976 was raised there which Shae said was awesome.

Shaen is a quality cricketer who opened the batting for the Crocs scoring a half century retired in their 370 to 190 runs win over Hughenden team Weekend Wariyas.

“Mental health. It doesn’t discriminate and it doesn’t care who you are, it affects people from all walks of life. It’s a silent battle that people don’t want to talk about. How do I know this? I have lived with my mental demons for the majority of my life. I was too tough, too much of a man to talk about emotions. It was the way most of us men were bought up. It has taken me to some very dark and bad places and cost me everything important in my life before I got help,” he told Big Rigs.

Shaen Haydon with a collection tin at the Goldfield Ashes Cricket Carnival.

Shaen said he wanted to help others with the condition and show them that it’s okay to speak up and ask for help.

“By lacing on the gloves and putting myself out there I hope I can raise much needed funds and if I can help even just one person than it’s worth it. Please dig deep and remember don’t be afraid to ask for help or ask someone are they OK,” he said.

Shaen said every donation helps and makes a significant impact to mental health in Australia.

“So thank you for your generosity. Thank you for supporting Beyond Blue and Fight For Your Cause,” he said.

Meanwhile Charters Towers Mayor and former transport industry identity Liz Schmidt lined up for the Hormoans XI in the ladies division at the Ashes.

For many years Mrs Schmidt and her husband Owen ran Schmidt’s Livestock Transport based at Oak Valley near Townsville.

Their triple road trains carrying cattle were common sights around the area and Mrs Schmidt has been involved in the industry for 33 years.

Mrs Schmidt was the Queensland Livestock Transporters Association (QLTA) president for four years, Townsville Businessman of the Year in 2004, and Australian Transport Woman of the Year in 2006.

This is the link people will need if they wish to donate https://beyondblue-individual.everydayhero.com/au/fight-for-your-cause