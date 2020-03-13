Senate inquiry hearing to be held in Brisbane next week

Glenn Sterle will be in Brisbane on Monday for the second hearing of the Senate Inquiry into the road transport industry.

Glenn Sterle will be in Brisbane on Monday for the second hearing of the Senate Inquiry into the road transport industry.

THE Senate's Rural Regional Affairs and Transport (RRAT) References Committee will conduct the second hearing of its inquiry into the road transport industry in Brisbane next Monday.

The terms of reference for the inquiry into the importance of a viable, safe, sustainable and efficient road transport industry, include:

the importance of an enforceable minimum award rate and sustainable standards and conditions for all stakeholders in the road transport industry;

the development and maintenance of road transport infrastructure to ensure a safe and efficient road transport industry;

the regulatory impact, including the appropriateness, relevance and adequacy of the legislative framework, on all stakeholders in the road transport industry;

the training and career pathways to support, develop and sustain the road transport industry;

the social and economic impact of road-related injury, trauma and death;

efficient cost-recovery measures for industry stakeholders, including subcontractors;

the impact of new technologies and advancements in freight distribution, vehicle design, road safety and alternative fuels;

the importance of establishing a formal consultative relationship between the road transport industry and all levels of government in Australia; and

other related matters.

The hearing will be held at the Brisbane Marriott's Queen Adelaide Room at 515 Queen St, Brisbane from 9.30am to 5.15pm on Monday, March 16.

The program for the hearing is available on the committee's website.

