Hino Australia has released the first picture of its new 2020 300 Series, which will arrive in Hino dealerships nationwide from July.

“With an expanded model line-up, the new 300 Series will once again be a leader in safety while maintaining its excellence in driveability,” said Daniel Petrovski, Product Strategy Manager for Hino Australia.

More details about the new 300 Series will be released closer to its launch in July